The defining characteristic of the modern progressive movement—manifested acutely in organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)—is a complete obsession with controlling other people’s lives. Rather than focusing on self-improvement, personal responsibility, or building something of value, the radical left spends its energy attempting to dictate the choices, speech, and values of everyone else.

Cities like Portland have become magnets for dysfunctional underachievers seeking instant victimhood status. These individuals routinely blame society for their own poor life decisions instead of looking inward. For the most radical factions, violence and disruption are the sole purpose of their actions. They are not working toward a coherent or constructive political goal; their entire identities are anchored in grievance and hatred. They simply look for any convenient cultural or political excuse to serve as an outlet for their anger.

The Weaponization of Nonfalsifiable Identities

This perpetual need for grievance explains why modern gender ideology has become the perfect belief system for this crowd. Within this framework, anyone can instantly identify into a system that grants them immediate victimhood credentials.

Because these identity claims are entirely nonfalsifiable—relying purely on subjective internal assertions rather than objective reality—they can neither be proved nor disproved. This creates an infinite, self-sustaining source of grievance. It provides a convenient shield against personal accountability while allowing individuals to normalize and act out their basest impulses under the guise of an enlightened civil rights movement.

The Totalitarian Assumption: The Masses Cannot Be Trusted

At its core, leftist ideology is built on the premise that the average human being is fundamentally incompetent. Leftists believe that the masses lack the capacity to exert agency over their own lives and must instead be guided by a cadre of self-appointed elites, bureaucrats, and "experts."

In this worldview, the general public cannot be trusted to determine reality, morality, or justice for themselves:

The masses must be told what values to hold , as they are deemed incapable of distinguishing right from wrong independently.

Justice must be handed down from on high , rather than emerging from a system of individual liberty and equal application of the law.

Individuals are viewed merely as passive victims of circumstance, entirely stripped of their own agency and control.

This total denial of individual agency forms the basis of the leftist push for "equity." The progressive elite believes that successful people should not be allowed to reap the rewards of their hard work and good decisions, writing off success as mere luck or exploitation. Conversely, they argue that unsuccessful people bear zero responsibility for the negative consequences of their choices, attributing every failure to systemic exploitation by the successful.

The Three Pillars of Leftist Control

This profound hostility toward human agency directly explains the left’s most aggressive political agendas:

The Hatred of Free Speech: Because leftists believe the public is easily manipulated and incapable of independent thought, they feel entitled to police language. Anything that challenges their narrative is immediately labeled "disinformation" or "hate speech" to justify outright censorship. The Rejection of Traditional Faith: This ideology naturally rejects Judeo-Christian values because Western religious traditions are fundamentally rooted in individual agency. Judaism and Christianity center on the personal, independent choice to choose right from wrong and practice faith freely—a stark contrast to historic systems where compliance was enforced by the edge of a sword. The Push for Disarmament: If you believe that citizens are inherently incapable of managing their own lives, you certainly cannot trust them to defend themselves. The leftist belief in total state dependency dictates that no one but the all-seeing government should be trusted with firearms.

Ultimately, the radical left's platform is not about liberation. It is a systematic war on human agency, designed to eliminate individual responsibility in exchange for total administrative control.