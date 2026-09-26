Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
Sep 28

The Deadly Ignorance of Portland's Political Elite

If you want to understand why Portland's addiction crisis is completely unmanageable, look no further than last week’s Central City Concern candidate forum.

During the panel, the conversation turned to the fentanyl epidemic ravaging our sidewalks.

"Teacher" Tiffany piped up with a bizarre, totally uneducated theory: she claimed that homeless individuals use fentanyl specifically "so they can stay up at night."

The medical professional on the panel, Dr. Mendenhall, had to publicly correct the rookie councilor like a child: "Uh, fentanyl is considered a downer."

It would be funny if the stakes weren't so high.

This is a synthetic opioid killing thousands, yet a sitting Portland politician thinks it's a stimulant. This lethal mix of progressive youth, absolute inexperience, and deep ignorance is what happens when ideological purity is prioritized over basic competence.

Meanwhile, Portland taxpayers are forced to fund Tiffany’s $137,000 personal salary and a bloated $1.3 million staff budget. We are paying premium prices for catastrophic incompetence.

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Veronica
Sep 27Edited

Thank you for your analysis. The DSA philosophy has equally found its way into our mental health and social services system over the past decade, and moved away from a holistic, strength based approach. Our local political machines perpetuated this victimization mentality as a blanket approach and to hell with nuance or client empowerment for their capacity to overcome adversity. Agencies were pressured to embrace this approach if they wanted funding. I’m glad to see major social service organizations leaders speaking truth at a recent city council behavioral health session on the impact of our misguided policies and harm caused to our communities while jeopardizing our affordable housing market and the safety of those who live there. Despite this testimony by service providers, our DSA doubles down on their agenda. Truth be damned. Kevin Dahlgren’s article touches on political ideology’s impact on homelessness when nuance isn’t considered regardless of one’s political affiliation https://truthonthestreets.substack.com/p/homelessness-has-become-an-ideological?r=2eqrvt&utm_medium=ios

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