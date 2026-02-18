Initiative Petition 28 (IP28), proposed for the November 2026 Oregon ballot, aims to ban hunting, fishing, and trapping by reclassifying these activities as animal cruelty.

The measure, supported by the People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions (PEACE), removes current exemptions for killing animals, effectively criminalizing most hunting, fishing, and livestock slaughter.

This is not just misguided—it’s reckless and dangerous.

This proposal would devastate Oregon from top to bottom. The economic fallout would be historic, wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and pushing already-struggling families over the edge. This isn’t abstract. It hits commercial fishing crews, ranchers, farmworkers, restaurant staff, truckers, processors, pest control companies, and the small towns that depend on them.

It would cripple entire supply chains and hollow out rural Oregon almost overnight.

I respect animals. I believe in humane treatment, responsible stewardship, conservation, and ethical hunting and fishing. What I do not believe in is forcing an extremist, one-size-fits-all ideology onto an entire state through law—especially when it guarantees chaos, shortages, and economic ruin.

This isn’t compassion. It’s communist coercion.

The consequences are obvious and catastrophic:

Who funds conservation when hunting and fishing licenses disappear? Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife would be financially gutted.

Oregon would lose millions in federal conservation funding tied to lawful hunting and fishing activity.

ODFW jobs would vanish—biologists, wardens, habitat specialists—gone.

Ranching in Oregon would be effectively destroyed.

Farmers wouldn’t even be able to plant crops without risking criminal liability for incidental wildlife harm. Imagine telling a wheat farmer he can’t plant because a field mouse might be killed.

Generations of ranchers and farmers—people who built this state—would be reduced to a footnote in history.

This is the most ridiculous and destructive ballot measure ever proposed in Oregon. And it won’t stop here.

If it passes, it becomes the blueprint—state by state—until they try to impose it nationwide.

Do not take peace, food security, or economic stability for granted. These activists will keep pushing until something breaks. And if this passes, Oregon breaks first.

This isn’t progress. It’s ideological extremism masquerading as virtue—and it will leave Oregon poorer, weaker, and divided.