This is fiscal malpractice. Refusing to index the Preschool for All tax to inflation guarantees one outcome: a slow-motion tax hike on the middle class.

Every year they don’t index it, more ordinary households get dragged into a tax that was sold as targeting the “rich.”

And let’s drop the fantasy thinking. $125,000 is not “wealthy.” It’s barely upper-middle-class in a city where housing, childcare, and utilities are already punishingly expensive. The median household income is $95,000 — that means plenty of normal, two-income families are already uncomfortably close to the line.

The numbers make this even more indefensible. If the tax kicked in at $500,000 and above, it would still raise roughly 95% of the same revenue. So the argument that this has to hit lower earners to “fund essential services” is simply false.

So why the refusal to index it? Why not go back to voters and be honest about adjusting the threshold to reflect reality?

The answer seems obvious: because inflation quietly does the dirty work for them. It expands the tax base without a vote, without accountability, and without admitting they’re shifting the burden downward.

https://www.wweek.com/news/schools/2026/02/21/preschool-for-all-advisory-group-says-dont-raise-or-index-the-tax/

This isn’t progressive policy. It’s a stealth tax increase dressed up as fairness — and middle-income residents are the ones who will pay for it.