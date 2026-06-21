Bloomberg (How the US Could ‘Win AI’ But Lose the Tech Race). The following quote is quite significant: “… all these technologies the US needs a strong industrial base. That doesn’t mean bringing back the exact sort of factories that left the US decades ago. It means investing in advanced manufacturing, in which digital technologies are transforming production systems through AI, sensors, robotics and 3D printing. Adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies is arguably the most pressing challenge for US manufacturing. Some 250,000 small and medium-size manufacturers are the backbone of the country’s industrial supply chains. Bringing even 20% of them to the technological frontier would mean transforming 50,000 firms. Unlike China, the US does not have a systematic way to get 50,000 companies to make investments in productivity-enhancing innovations like AI and robotics. It desperately needs subsidies, tax breaks, government procurement and other incentives to push small manufacturers to adopt these technologies.”

The the link below is a Bloomberg article about AI is less about “bringing back old factories” and more about something more specific: whether the U.S. (and by extension regions within it) can diffuse advanced manufacturing technologies—AI-enabled production, robotics, sensors, additive manufacturing—across tens of thousands of small and mid-sized firms that already form the backbone of supply chains.

The key tension in that quote is this: the technology exists, capital exists, and demand exists, but the institutional machinery to drive adoption at scale is weak. In other words, the bottleneck is not invention—it’s diffusion.

That framing actually matters a lot for places like Portland and Oregon, because it shifts the question from “do we attract a giant AI factory?” to “can we become a place where 1,000–10,000 smaller firms modernize their production systems faster than elsewhere?”

Reframing the Portland / Oregon position

A more precise way to state my concern is:

Portland and Oregon have strong human capital, universities, and pockets of tech/manufacturing capability.

But private-sector job growth—especially in scalable, export-oriented industries—has lagged faster-growing states.

The gap is less about “lack of ideas” and more about weak coordination between government, industry, and capital around industrial scaling.

My instinct about advanced manufacturing being a fit is directionally reasonable. Oregon already has structural advantages:

Engineering talent pipeline

Existing semiconductor and precision manufacturing footprint

Logistics access to West Coast markets

Mid-sized industrial base that could, in theory, absorb automation upgrades

Where the concern becomes sharper is execution: whether local institutions are structured to aggressively push modernization.

The Bloomberg implication applied locally

If we take the Bloomberg thesis seriously, the competitive race is not just “who builds the biggest AI campus,” but:

Which regions successfully upgrade 20–40% of their industrial base into “high-productivity, AI-enabled manufacturing firms.”

That is exactly the kind of transformation that does notrequire hyperscale data centers—but does require aggressive coordination.

Right now, Oregon’s challenge is that it lacks a clearly dominant “industrial upgrading engine” that can do at scale what the quote describes (subsidies, procurement pull, financing coordination, and technical diffusion support).

What Oregon / Portland would need to do differently

Here’s where your critique intersects with actionable policy. The gap is not only resources—it’s design.

1. Move from “business support” to “industrial upgrading strategy”

Entities like Prosper Portland , Business Oregon , and the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability tend to operate in fragmented lanes: planning, permitting, small business support, sustainability goals, etc.

What’s missing is a single, measurable industrial productivity agenda, such as:

“X% of regional manufacturers adopting robotics/AI tooling by 2030”

Sector-specific modernization targets (semiconductors, food processing, outdoor gear, industrial equipment)

Without that, programs tend to diffuse into grants and planning exercises rather than structural transformation.

2. Create a “manufacturing modernization accelerator”

If the Bloomberg diagnosis is right, Oregon would benefit from something closer to an industrial extension service at scale:

Subsidized AI/robotics audits for SMEs

Shared engineering teams that rotate across firms

State-backed co-investment in automation upgrades

Vendor matchmaking (automation firms ↔ manufacturers)

Think of it as “OSU Extension, but for advanced manufacturing productivity.”

This is especially relevant because most firms in the 50–500 employee range don’t fail from lack of awareness—they fail from lack of implementation capacity.

3. Use public procurement as demand signal (not just grants)

A major weakness in many regional economies is treating innovation as supply-side only.

Oregon could do more:

Require or prioritize local advanced manufacturing capability in state procurement

Bundle contracts that incentivize productivity upgrades

Create “first buyer” guarantees for firms adopting new production technologies

This is directly aligned with the Bloomberg point: firms invest when demand is de-risked.

4. Fix industrial land + permitting for mid-scale manufacturing , not just megaprojects

A common blind spot is designing policy for either:

startups (very small), or

giant capital projects (Intel-scale)

But the Bloomberg scenario hinges on mid-sized firms modernizing.

That requires:

faster site readiness for industrial expansion

predictable permitting timelines for equipment upgrades

zoning stability for “light advanced manufacturing corridors”

If firms cannot physically expand or retrofit, they do not modernize.

5. Rebuild coordination between education, workforce, and industry

Portland’s education advantage only matters if tightly linked to firm-level demand.

A more aggressive model would:

Embed engineers and technicians in manufacturing SMEs via co-ops

Expand applied robotics/industrial AI programs tied directly to local firms

Fund “conversion programs” for mid-career workers into automation technician roles

The constraint in advanced manufacturing is often not capital—it’s people who can install, operate, and maintain systems.

6. Shift from fragmented governance to “mission-driven industrial policy”

Your critique of institutional fragmentation is not unusual in U.S. metro governance. The deeper issue is that organizations like Prosper Portland, Business Oregon, and others are not structurally designed for coordinated industrial transformation.

What’s missing is:

A unified “industrial competitiveness mission”

Shared metrics across agencies

Authority to align funding, procurement, workforce, and land use decisions

Without that, even good programs don’t compound.

A reality check on “Portland vs other states”

It’s also worth separating perception from structural trends:

Oregon is not uniquely “anti-business” relative to peers; it is more often constrained by land use systems, energy pricing structures, and fragmented governance.

Many faster-growing states combine lower regulatory friction with aggressive industrial recruitment strategies and large-scale subsidy competition.

Portland specifically has also faced reputational and political volatility, which can increase perceived risk premiums for investment.

So the issue is less “lack of imagination” and more “lack of coordinated execution capacity at scale.”

Bottom line

The Bloomberg quote actually points toward a narrow but important opportunity:

If the next phase of U.S. industrial competition is about diffusing advanced manufacturing across thousands of firms, then regions like Portland and Oregon do not need to “win AI” in the abstract—they need to become unusually good at adoption speed.

Right now, the gap is not talent or even ideas. It is the absence of a tight system that connects:

firms that need modernization

capital that can fund it

institutions that can coordinate it

and procurement that rewards it

If Oregon wanted to materially change its trajectory over multiple election cycles, the starting point is not a new vision statement—it’s building an industrial upgrading machine that actually operates at the scale of the problem the Bloomberg piece describes.

Bloomberg Article