When we talk about America’s housing affordability crisis, the story usually goes something like this: prices are rising, zoning is restrictive, permitting is slow, and interest rates don’t help. All of that is true.

But there’s another part of the story that gets far less attention: the homes themselves.

In 1956, the typical new American home was modest by today’s standards. According to research by economist Jeremy Horpedahl, only 6 percent had central air conditioning. Just 11 percent had a dishwasher. Only 28 percent had two bathrooms. About half had a garage at all.

Fast forward to today, and nearly every new single-family home comes standard with central air, multiple bathrooms, a garage, modern insulation, storm windows, laundry hookups, and a long list of conveniences that would have been considered luxuries a generation or two ago.

Home sizes have nearly doubled, from about 1,150 square feet in the mid-1950s to more than 2,200 square feet today, even as household sizes have shrunk.

This transformation wasn’t accidental. It was the predictable result of rising incomes, falling “time prices” of appliances, and major productivity gains in construction materials and processes. Americans got richer, and they used that wealth to buy bigger, more comfortable homes. From an economic standpoint, that’s a success story.

But it raises an uncomfortable question for today’s affordability debate: If affordability is the goal, should we be rethinking the default size and amenity package of the modern American home?

Would smaller footprints, fewer bathrooms, carports instead of garages, and simpler mechanical systems meaningfully lower costs for first-time buyers? Or is the real problem that zoning rules, minimum lot sizes, parking mandates, and design standards make it difficult—or outright illegal—to build smaller, simpler homes even when people want them?

In a healthy market, we’d expect a wide range of housing options: modest starter homes, mid-range family homes, and larger, high-amenity houses. Instead, many local regulations effectively mandate a minimum level of size and complexity. Builders often aren’t allowed to offer truly small homes, even if buyers would happily trade square footage for a lower price.

To be clear, this isn’t an argument for nostalgia. A 1950s home wasn’t just smaller—it was colder in winter, hotter in summer, noisier, darker, and more labor-intensive to live in. Many modern amenities genuinely improve quality of life, and some, like insulation and efficient HVAC systems, save money over time.

But size still matters. More square footage means more materials, more labor, larger foundations and roofs, and higher land costs per unit. And land is often the most expensive input of all. The biggest affordability gains come not from eliminating dishwashers, but from allowing smaller homes on smaller lots—or more homes on the same land.

That’s why housing affordability isn’t just about prices rising. It’s about the disappearance of choice at the bottom of the housing ladder. We didn’t merely build bigger homes; we made smaller ones hard to build.

If we want housing to be affordable again, we need to stop treating yesterday’s preferences as today’s mandates. Affordability doesn’t mean forcing people into smaller homes. It means allowing them to exist.

If affordability is the goal, the reform agenda should be obvious. Legalize smaller homes. Remove minimum lot sizes that make modest construction impossible. End parking mandates that force garages instead of carports. Allow single-family neighborhoods to include duplexes, cottages, and small-footprint homes without discretionary approvals. Let builders offer simpler products without running into code and design standards written for 2,500-square-foot houses.

None of this requires forcing anyone to live differently. People who want large homes with every modern amenity should be free to buy them. But people who want less—less space, less debt, less cost—should be allowed that choice, too.

Housing affordability won’t be solved by pretending Americans are poorer than they are, or by wishing away genuine improvements in living standards. It will be solved by restoring flexibility: allowing the housing market to offer a range of options instead of locking everyone into one expensive solution.

Housing affordability isn’t one story—it’s many. But revisiting how much housing we insist on building into every home is a conversation worth having.