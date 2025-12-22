Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
Dec 22

This is a repackaging of the tiresome progressive “density” argument, which is now holy writ here in Oregon. Unstated, it’s the old argument about “sprawl,” which is also a Big Sin. It’s a sop to developers/builders who want to produce less and charge more; and it is a neighborhood-buster as cities (such as Portland) cram ‘n’ jam more people into neighborhoods—along with more rentals, more crowded “rent a room” housing, built by politically-connected firms riding housing vouchers and section 8 chits.

It’s “social housing” and city planners drunk on “equity.” It’s mediocre architecture (aka, “skinnies,” a blight on Portland neighborhoods). It continues the rigorous segregation of housing v strip malls v shopping center layouts of post WWII city planning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture