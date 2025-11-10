During the period when the United States most closely approximated anarcho-capitalism—the late 19th and early 20th centuries—finance served its original purpose: to facilitate commerce.

Bills of exchange, warehouse receipts, and trade credit arose naturally from the movement of goods.

Capital followed production, not paperwork.

Over time, the financial system inverted. Instruments no longer emerged from commerce but from compliance. Each crisis produced new classifications—risk buckets, capital ratios, underwriting standards—that made credit appear safer on paper but slower in practice. Finance ceased to grease the gears of trade; it first policed them and now increasingly acts as a brake.

The same pattern afflicted housing. Zoning, setbacks, FHA design codes, and GSE underwriting rules froze the physical side of production just as regulation froze the financial side. One dictates what may be built; the other dictates what may be funded.

Together they transformed housing from a product of enterprise into a product of bureaucracy—expensive, standardized, and scarce.

When finance existed to move goods, and homes could be built without its permission, affordability was a natural outcome. But when both land and capital became regulatory categories, affordability vanished. Louis Sullivan once wrote of architecture that “form follows function.” Today, both function and form follow finance.

In 1900, productivity and optimism were compounding. Homes grew cheaper, lives grew longer, and each new policy cleared the path for more of both.

Today, regulation, finance, and entitlement have turned that flywheel backward. Every reform adds cost, delay, and dependency. Even life expectancy—the most basic index of progress—now ticks down.

We can debate morals all day, but policy is about momentum.

The 1900s were hard and getting better; our time is comfortable and getting worse. The question isn’t one of nostalgia, but of arithmetic.

Form, function, and finance now follow compliance.