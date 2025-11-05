Discussion about this post

Brian Owendoff
Nov 5

So after Avalos spent a lot of time trying to connect the fire to high-profile incidents of political violence and wrote:

“Whatever the cause, this didn’t happen in a vacuum. In our current national context, it’s hard not to connect this moment to everything happening around us—the threats, the division, the way public service sometimes puts a target on your back," and of course threw in criticism of the police, what do we get when the police do their job and arrest the person who allegedly set the fire:

Avalos chief of staff Evenstar tells WW: “We are just learning of these new developments and are eager to learn more as the investigation continues.”

Nothing from Avalos herself.

Nothing thanking the police for doing their job.

1 reply
JW's avatar
JW
Nov 6

A mature, rational person would find a lesson in all this and possibly do some self reflection, but our city council is not full of mature, rational people (unfortunately for everyone who lives here).

