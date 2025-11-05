Top law enforcement brass reaffirmed that this was not a politically-motivated incident, but instead a case of a person with a history of mental illness that was trying to seek warmth.

The fire was started by a member of our "vulnerable" unhoused community, one that has a long history of felony criminal behavior (35 arrests just in Multnomah County!), who has refused to participate in provided shelter, and subsequently skipped on bail failing to show up for his more recent criminal trials.

Perhaps this will be a good lesson for our councilwoman that has supported "defund the police" and championed the false DSA narrative that every homeless person is a good unfortunate soul and victim to capitalism that keeps them out of housing.

I am glad that the responsible party was identified and that Candace will hopefully receive justice.

Perhaps this could give Candace a new perspective on the "lived experience" types of issues that many of us that have been victims to people like Mr. Locust over the years living in Portland.

Our state, county & city have failed to deliver a working mental health & justice system despite billions of taxpayer money spent over several decades.

The only political issue at play here is all levels of government in Oregon enabling homelessness by ignoring the root causes: drug addiction and mental health.

Portland is confronted not simply with high numbers of people experiencing homelessness, but with a complex constellation of overlapping issues: acute housing shortages + widespread severe mental illness/addiction + limited treatment capacity + system coordination and policy constraints + public perception & stigma. Addressing any one element in isolation is unlikely to suffice — the challenge is multi-dimensional and will require aligned investment in housing, behavioral health treatment, outreach, governance and tailored supports.

Bottom Line:

The suspect in the recent fire wasn’t driven by politics — but by untreated mental illness and addiction.

Portland’s compassion has to include accountability. Our leaders have poured billions into homelessness programs, yet we still see tragedy after tragedy.

We need a system that truly helps people get well and keeps our community safe.

Hopefully Mr. Locust will finally get the mental health & addiction help he needs.

Restorative Justice meet Karma.