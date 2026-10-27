There is a particular kind of governmental failure that has become painfully familiar in Portland: an agency struggles financially, leadership changes, the projected deficit gets worse, taxpayers are expected to help plug the hole, and the people who depend on the system are left wondering how the people running it allowed things to get this bad.

Welcome to Home Forward.

According to Willamette Week’s October 26, 2026, reporting, Portland’s public housing authority now faces a projected $38 million budget shortfall for 2027. Even more alarming, its current-year deficit—initially estimated at $13.8 million—has also grown to nearly $38 million.

Let that sink in.

The agency responsible for providing affordable housing to vulnerable residents apparently underestimated its financial problems by tens of millions of dollars. And now, with another budget crisis looming, the proposed remedies include layoffs, reduced administrative spending, executive furloughs, and higher rent contributions from thousands of subsidized households.

When an agency cannot accurately forecast its finances, the consequences do not remain confined to a spreadsheet. They land on tenants, employees, taxpayers, and the public that was promised competent stewardship.

And the obvious question is this: Where was the oversight before the crisis reached this point?

The deficit that keeps getting worse

The numbers reported by Willamette Week are staggering.

HOME FORWARD'S REPORTED FINANCIAL SHORTFALLS

Originally projected 2026 deficit

$13.8 million

Current reported 2026 deficit

$38 million

Projected 2027 shortfall

$38 million

Potential HUD shortfall assistance

$28 million

Not yet guaranteed, according to the report

The current-year deficit reportedly grew to nearly 2.8 times its original estimate. Meanwhile, the agency is confronting another $38 million gap for the coming year.

These are not minor accounting adjustments. They raise fundamental questions about the reliability of financial forecasting, the quality of internal controls, and the effectiveness of board oversight.

Interim Executive Director Michael Buonocore reportedly told employees on October 26 that the agency's deficit was worse than understood during the summer. He also acknowledged that consultants were helping Home Forward better understand its entrenched financial problems.

It is encouraging that new leadership is trying to establish a clearer picture of the agency's finances. But that raises an even more troubling question: How did an organization of this size reach a point where its leadership apparently did not have a dependable picture of its own financial condition?

A public agency entrusted with housing assistance cannot afford to operate on wishful thinking, unreliable forecasts, or financial surprises that arrive after the damage has already been done.

A former CEO's spending—and the questions that remain

Home Forward's financial troubles did not emerge in a vacuum.

The agency's former CEO, Ivory Mathews, resigned in April following scrutiny of her spending and the organization's financial condition. Willamette Week reported that Mathews spent more than $100,000 in taxpayer-funded travel over three years, including travel that raised questions about the boundary between official business and personal enjoyment.

That reporting also described other troubling conditions at the agency: hundreds of vacant apartments, drug markets operating inside apartment buildings, and concerns about the real estate portfolio approaching financial distress.

Those issues deserve to be considered together—not because travel spending alone explains a $38 million deficit, but because they raise a broader question about institutional priorities.

When a public housing authority is struggling to maintain its properties, fill vacant units, protect tenants, and meet its financial obligations, leadership spending and management performance deserve rigorous scrutiny.

Public service is not a blank check. An executive title does not exempt anyone from accountability, and a mission as important as affordable housing does not excuse poor management.

The public should be able to see a complete accounting of executive travel, compensation, separation payments, performance evaluations, and the financial decisions made under prior leadership.

If a departure payment was made, the agency should disclose its amount, contractual basis, and approval process, subject to applicable law. If there were avoidable financial losses, the board should determine whether any lawful recovery is possible.

No one should be accused of personally causing the deficit without evidence. But neither should a leadership transition become an excuse for leaving unanswered questions behind.

The people paying for this failure are the people Home Forward is supposed to help

Here is the cruel irony.

Home Forward exists to provide affordable housing and assistance to people who need it. Yet its reported financial response includes requiring most tenants in subsidized housing and voucher holders to contribute a larger share of their monthly income toward rent.

According to Willamette Week, the proposed changes are expected to affect approximately 12,356 households and generate an estimated $6 million in savings.

Six million dollars is significant. But it is only a fraction of a $38 million deficit.

That arithmetic deserves attention.

If the agency is facing a $38 million shortfall, and a rent-policy change generates an estimated $6 million in savings, where will the remaining gap come from? How much will layoffs and other administrative cuts actually save? What happens if the anticipated $28 million in federal shortfall assistance does not materialize?

These are not rhetorical questions. They are basic questions of financial planning that the board and executive leadership should be prepared to answer publicly.

The burden of stabilizing an institution should not automatically fall on the people least able to absorb another financial hit.

Nor should the public accept a false choice between protecting vulnerable tenants and demanding competent management. Both are necessary.

The $28 million federal rescue is not a business plan

Home Forward reportedly expects a potential $28 million payment from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help narrow the current-year deficit. The funding is intended to address the gap between the cost of administering housing vouchers and HUD's reimbursement rate, but the report says it is not guaranteed.

That distinction matters.

A potential federal allocation is not the same as money in the bank. And even if the funding arrives, it does not automatically solve the underlying problems that produced the deficits.

One-time assistance can provide breathing room. It cannot substitute for reliable forecasts, realistic budgets, effective controls, and responsible management.

The agency needs a credible, publicly available recovery plan that identifies the causes of the shortfalls, distinguishes recurring structural problems from one-time expenses, and specifies who is responsible for delivering measurable improvements.

Without that, the public risks watching the same cycle repeat: financial crisis, emergency funding, cuts, another budget gap, and another appeal for assistance.

A bailout can buy time. Only competent management can turn that time into lasting stability.

Where was the board?

The Home Forward board of commissioners exists to oversee the agency and hold its leadership accountable. That responsibility is not ceremonial.

Board members should be asking hard questions about financial forecasting, operating expenses, vacant units, property conditions, tenant safety, executive performance, and the sustainability of the agency's housing portfolio.

If the projected deficit has grown so dramatically, the public deserves to know when the board first became aware of the problem, what information it received, and what corrective action it authorized.

Did the board receive accurate financial reports? Were warnings raised and ignored? Were forecasts independently reviewed? Were management performance and spending evaluated against clear standards?

Those questions must be answered through records and an independent review—not assumptions about individual culpability.

And if the review establishes that commissioners failed to exercise effective oversight, the city should consider appropriate governance changes, including replacing members where legally warranted.

The mission is too important to allow a culture of institutional self-protection to take precedence over results.

Mayor Wilson: accountability cannot stop at the agency's front door

Mayor Keith Wilson should demand a transparent explanation of Home Forward's financial condition and the steps being taken to correct it.

The immediate priorities should be straightforward:

1. Commission an independent financial review. Identify how the deficits grew, when the risks became apparent, and whether inadequate controls or forecasting contributed.

2. Publish a detailed recovery plan. Show the projected savings from layoffs, administrative reductions, rent-policy changes, and potential federal assistance—with clear assumptions and deadlines.

3. Review executive accountability. Disclose relevant compensation, travel, separation agreements, and performance oversight to the extent permitted by law.

4. Protect tenants and properties. Establish measurable standards for unit occupancy, maintenance, security, and response to drug-related criminal activity, while ensuring that budget reductions do not simply transfer institutional failures onto residents.

5. Hold the board accountable. Require regular public financial reporting and an independent assessment of whether the board has fulfilled its oversight responsibilities.

If existing governance structures cannot deliver transparency and credible corrective action, Wilson should explain what authority he has to change them—and use the lawful options available to him.

The answer cannot be another round of vague assurances that the agency is working through a difficult situation.

The doom loop inside the doom loop

There is a larger risk here that Portland cannot afford to ignore.

An agency struggling financially may raise tenants' rent contributions, reduce services, defer maintenance, and cut staff. If those measures undermine housing stability or the quality of its properties, the agency could face even greater operational challenges.

It would be premature to claim that higher rent contributions will necessarily drive tenants into market-rate housing or accelerate Home Forward's decline. That outcome depends on individual circumstances, available alternatives, program rules, and the condition and cost of the housing involved.

But the possibility illustrates why financial recovery cannot be measured by budget savings alone.

A housing authority must be financially sustainable and deliver safe, habitable housing. A budget that balances on paper while buildings deteriorate or residents lose housing stability is not a successful recovery.

Likewise, a program that promises affordable housing without a credible plan to pay for it is not sustainable.

The public deserves both fiscal discipline and housing outcomes—not one sacrificed to excuse the absence of the other.

Portland's affordable-housing system needs measurable results, not another round of excuses

There is no question that affordable housing is expensive, federal funding is uncertain, and public housing agencies face constraints that private businesses do not. Those are real challenges.

But they do not eliminate the responsibility to manage public resources carefully.

A $38 million projected shortfall demands more than sympathetic statements about frustration. It demands a clear accounting of what happened, who was responsible for the decisions, which controls failed, and what will change.

Home Forward's tenants should not be expected to shoulder the consequences of institutional shortcomings without a transparent explanation. Taxpayers should not be asked to provide additional support without evidence of a credible turnaround. And employees should not be left to absorb layoffs while the public struggles to understand how the agency arrived here.

The standard must be simple: every public dollar should be traceable, every major decision should be defensible, and every leader should be accountable for results.

If the board cannot demonstrate that it is capable of overseeing that standard, its composition should be reviewed. If management cannot execute a credible recovery plan, leadership changes may be necessary. And if the investigation finds recoverable losses or misconduct, the appropriate remedies should be pursued.

Not as political theater. Not as a hunt for scapegoats. As the minimum obligation owed to the people who depend on this institution.

The bottom line

Home Forward's mission is too important to become a shield against scrutiny.

Affordable housing cannot be sustained by unreliable budgets, inadequate oversight, or an assumption that someone else will always arrive with the money to fill the gap.

Portland residents deserve answers. Tenants deserve safe, stable housing. Employees deserve competent leadership. Taxpayers deserve proof that their money is being responsibly managed.

Mayor Wilson, the question is no longer whether Home Forward has a serious financial problem. The question is whether the people entrusted with overseeing it are prepared to confront the causes, publish the evidence, and deliver a measurable recovery—or whether Portland will once again settle for promises after the damage is done.

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