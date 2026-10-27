Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
9h

It’s Portland. Absolutely no one is watching the nonprofits to which taxpayers give hundreds of millions of dollars to. It’s past time for a moratorium on taxpayer funds going to nonprofits. Unfortunately they do more harm than good.

Reply
Share
pogi's avatar
pogi
8h

Anyone touching $.01 of taxpayer money needs to be drug tested, go through a thorough background check, credit check, and have to demonstrate that they know how to balance a checkbook manually.

I can’t decide who is the dumbest: the people in charge that have no business being in charge, the people who put the stupid bureaucrats in these position, or the taxpayers who keep falling for this BS.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture