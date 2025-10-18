$500 billion in annual AI infrastructure spending chasing revenue that doesn't exist yet.

Let’s talk about what happens when the math doesn't work out.

The Pattern Started 150 Years Ago:

In the 1800s, railroad companies laid thousands of miles of track across America. Investors poured fortunes into the buildout.

The infrastructure was transformative. The economics were disastrous.

Most railroad companies went bankrupt.

The tracks remained. Someone else profited from them later.

Then We Did It Again:

Twenty-five years ago, companies like WorldCom and Global Crossing spent tens of billions laying fiber optic cables.

Shareholders lost $2 trillion in value. 500,000 workers lost their jobs.

The infrastructure eventually got used—mostly by Netflix and the streaming revolution.

But the companies that built it weren't around to profit from it.

Even Zuckerberg Sees the Risk:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted how much money he's prepared to waste: "If we end up misspending a couple of hundred billion dollars, that is going to be very unfortunate."

A couple hundred billion. That's the downside he's comfortable with.

McKinsey's Warning:

"Spend too little and risk missing transformative technology. Spend too much and risk wasting hundreds of billions of dollars."

They warned: "Overinvesting risks stranding assets, while underinvesting means falling behind."

Why Land Investors Should Care:

If the AI revenue story doesn't materialize, we're looking at hundreds of billions in stranded assets.

Data centers that can't lease up. Projects that can't refinance. Land tied up in developments that never pencil.

For patient capital, that's when opportunity shows up.

The infrastructure doesn't disappear. The power lines don't vanish. The fiber stays in the ground.

But the leverage unwinds. And prices reset to reality.

The 150-Year Lesson:

Build the infrastructure too fast, before the revenue catches up, and you get the same outcome every time:

The infrastructure survives. The builders don't.

I'm watching the revenue numbers closely.

Because in this business, other people's overconfidence can become your opportunity.

What's your strategy if the AI infrastructure boom doesn't deliver?

Source: Business Insider analysis, Brookings Institution research, K. McGee