Starbucks founder Howard Schultz announces that his family is leaving Seattle for Florida the same day Democrats passed an income tax on Washington state

Starbucks corporate is moving to Nashville

The wealth exodus is underway from major west coast cities including Portland.

This isn’t complicated.

When governments punish success, success leaves.

In 2008, Fisher Investments bought 223 acres in Camas, Washington and built a massive headquarters campus. Hundreds of employees moved there in 2011 after the firm escaped California’s tax insanity.

Then Washington passed a capital gains tax.

By 2023, Fisher Investments announced it was moving its headquarters to Texas.

Politicians were shocked. Shocked.

But this exact story has been playing out for more than a century.

In the 1890s, Ohio politicians targeted Standard Oil with taxes and legal harassment. So in 1899, John D. Rockefeller simply moved the company’s legal headquarters to New Jersey after the state changed its corporate laws to be more business-friendly.

When taxes and costs exploded in New England in the early 1900s, textile mills didn’t “pay their fair share.” They moved south to states like North Carolina and South Carolina where taxes were lower and regulation was lighter.

Capital is mobile. Always has been.

Yet modern Democratic Socialists still believe the same fantasy: that wealthy people and businesses will just sit still while politicians reach deeper and deeper into their pockets.

They won’t.

They leave.

And when they leave, they take jobs, investment, philanthropy, and tax revenue with them.

The tragedy is that the politicians who cause the damage rarely suffer the consequences.

The cities and law abiding taxpayers do.