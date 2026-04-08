Brian Owendoff

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Tim Larson's avatar
Tim Larson
2d

If only our politicians would understand the reality of the Commercial Real Estate market and the tremendous value that top notch Employers contribute to a local economy!

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
2d

Another list of good ideas, Brian.

Were you around when Neil Goldschmidt, Vera Katz, Gert Boyle, and the Naito brothers were planning the light rail and all the development along the waterfront? Is there anyone like any of them trying to do things now?

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