Headquarters matter: Quality of Life Begins with a JOB
Headquarters relocation is no longer a pandemic-era anomaly—it is now a core component of corporate strategy. The geography of these decisions is becoming increasingly clear.
According to CBRE, which tracked 725 HQ relocation announcements between 2018 and 2025, activity is accelerating and concentrating in a small group of metros that are pulling decisively ahead.
At the top of that list is Dallas–Fort Worth, which has attracted more than 100 headquarters since 2018—more than any U.S. metro. In 2025 alone, it added 11 new interstate or international HQs from higher-cost regions like Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, and Chicago.
This is not an accident. It reflects a durable competitive advantage: lower costs, predictable regulation, and a business climate that signals “yes” more often than “no.”
A second tier of winners—Phoenix, Miami, Nashville, and Charlotte—is reinforcing the same pattern. These metros combine tax competitiveness, talent inflows, and pro-growth governance. Companies are not just relocating; they are optimizing—downsizing footprints, upgrading buildings, and aligning space with hybrid work.
Meanwhile, legacy coastal markets—especially San Francisco and Los Angeles—remain the primary donors of headquarters, with firms citing high taxes, regulatory friction, and cost pressures as key drivers.
Against this backdrop, Portland stands out for the wrong reasons. It is the largest U.S. city without a Fortune 500 headquarters located within city limits—a striking signal of its declining competitiveness.
Portland’s historical advantages—affordable utilities, relatively low cost of living, public safety, and strong livability—have eroded. Utility costs have surged. Public safety concerns have grown. Schools rank poorly relative to peer metros. Access to mental health services remains strained.
These are not abstract issues; they are core inputs in corporate site selection decisions.
Equally concerning is the tone of the city’s relationship with employers. Public testimony from business owners increasingly reflects frustration: high taxes paired with inconsistent service delivery, rising security costs, and a perception that city leadership is indifferent—or at times hostile—to private enterprise.
Headquarters matter. They anchor high-wage jobs, drive ecosystem growth, and make long-term commitments to place. Cities that attract them tend to compound economic advantages; those that repel them fall behind.
At its core, economic vitality starts with employment. Employment drives tax revenue. Tax revenue funds public services. When a city weakens its ability to attract and retain employers, it undermines the entire system.
Portland’s challenge is not structural—it is policy-driven. And that means it is fixable.
Recommendations: How Portland Can Become More Business-Friendly
1. Reset Public Safety as a Foundational Service
Fully staff and stabilize the Portland Police Bureau
Expand coordinated response for homelessness, addiction, and mental health crises
Measure and publicly report response times and clearance rates
Why it matters: No company relocates into instability. Safety is non-negotiable.
2. Fix the Tax-to-Value Equation
Audit total business tax burden (city + county + state)
Cap or reduce marginal rates for job-creating firms
Tie new taxes to measurable service outcomes
Why it matters: Companies will pay taxes—but not for unreliable services.
3. Streamline Permitting and Regulation
Set guaranteed timelines for permits and inspections
Create a “one-stop” business services office
Digitize and simplify compliance processes
Why it matters: Time is a hidden tax. Delays kill investment.
4. Compete for Headquarters—Deliberately
Launch a targeted HQ attraction program
Offer performance-based incentives tied to jobs and payroll
Focus on sectors where Portland has advantages (apparel, outdoor, sustainability, advanced manufacturing)
Why it matters: HQ attraction doesn’t happen organically anymore—it’s a competition.
5. Rebuild Workforce Pipelines
Partner with employers and community colleges
Invest in career and technical education
Align training with high-demand sectors
Why it matters: Talent availability is now as important as cost.
6. Lower Operating Costs Where Possible
Address utility pricing volatility
Expand industrial land supply
Reduce fees that disproportionately impact small and mid-sized firms
7. Change the Tone: From Adversarial to Collaborative
Establish a business advisory council with real influence
Require economic impact analysis for major policy changes
Train policymakers on basic business economics and operations
Why it matters: Perception drives decisions. Reputation lags reality—but it eventually catches up.
8. Focus on “Retention First”
Conduct structured outreach to existing employers
Identify top relocation risks early
Solve problems before companies leave
Why it matters: It’s cheaper to keep a company than recruit a new one.
Bottom Line
Portland doesn’t need to become Dallas or Miami. But it does need to decide whether it wants to compete.
Right now, the data suggests it isn’t.
The path back is straightforward: deliver core services, align taxes with value, reduce friction, and treat employers as long-term partners in the city’s success.
If only our politicians would understand the reality of the Commercial Real Estate market and the tremendous value that top notch Employers contribute to a local economy!
Another list of good ideas, Brian.
Were you around when Neil Goldschmidt, Vera Katz, Gert Boyle, and the Naito brothers were planning the light rail and all the development along the waterfront? Is there anyone like any of them trying to do things now?