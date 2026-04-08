Headquarters relocation is no longer a pandemic-era anomaly—it is now a core component of corporate strategy. The geography of these decisions is becoming increasingly clear.

According to CBRE, which tracked 725 HQ relocation announcements between 2018 and 2025, activity is accelerating and concentrating in a small group of metros that are pulling decisively ahead.

At the top of that list is Dallas–Fort Worth, which has attracted more than 100 headquarters since 2018—more than any U.S. metro. In 2025 alone, it added 11 new interstate or international HQs from higher-cost regions like Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, and Chicago.

This is not an accident. It reflects a durable competitive advantage: lower costs, predictable regulation, and a business climate that signals “yes” more often than “no.”

A second tier of winners—Phoenix, Miami, Nashville, and Charlotte—is reinforcing the same pattern. These metros combine tax competitiveness, talent inflows, and pro-growth governance. Companies are not just relocating; they are optimizing—downsizing footprints, upgrading buildings, and aligning space with hybrid work.

Meanwhile, legacy coastal markets—especially San Francisco and Los Angeles—remain the primary donors of headquarters, with firms citing high taxes, regulatory friction, and cost pressures as key drivers.

Against this backdrop, Portland stands out for the wrong reasons. It is the largest U.S. city without a Fortune 500 headquarters located within city limits—a striking signal of its declining competitiveness.

Portland’s historical advantages—affordable utilities, relatively low cost of living, public safety, and strong livability—have eroded. Utility costs have surged. Public safety concerns have grown. Schools rank poorly relative to peer metros. Access to mental health services remains strained.

These are not abstract issues; they are core inputs in corporate site selection decisions.

Equally concerning is the tone of the city’s relationship with employers. Public testimony from business owners increasingly reflects frustration: high taxes paired with inconsistent service delivery, rising security costs, and a perception that city leadership is indifferent—or at times hostile—to private enterprise.

Headquarters matter. They anchor high-wage jobs, drive ecosystem growth, and make long-term commitments to place. Cities that attract them tend to compound economic advantages; those that repel them fall behind.

At its core, economic vitality starts with employment. Employment drives tax revenue. Tax revenue funds public services. When a city weakens its ability to attract and retain employers, it undermines the entire system.

Portland’s challenge is not structural—it is policy-driven. And that means it is fixable.

Recommendations: How Portland Can Become More Business-Friendly

1. Reset Public Safety as a Foundational Service

Fully staff and stabilize the Portland Police Bureau

Expand coordinated response for homelessness, addiction, and mental health crises

Measure and publicly report response times and clearance rates

Why it matters: No company relocates into instability. Safety is non-negotiable.

2. Fix the Tax-to-Value Equation

Audit total business tax burden (city + county + state)

Cap or reduce marginal rates for job-creating firms

Tie new taxes to measurable service outcomes

Why it matters: Companies will pay taxes—but not for unreliable services.

3. Streamline Permitting and Regulation

Set guaranteed timelines for permits and inspections

Create a “one-stop” business services office

Digitize and simplify compliance processes

Why it matters: Time is a hidden tax. Delays kill investment.

4. Compete for Headquarters—Deliberately

Launch a targeted HQ attraction program

Offer performance-based incentives tied to jobs and payroll

Focus on sectors where Portland has advantages (apparel, outdoor, sustainability, advanced manufacturing)

Why it matters: HQ attraction doesn’t happen organically anymore—it’s a competition.

5. Rebuild Workforce Pipelines

Partner with employers and community colleges

Invest in career and technical education

Align training with high-demand sectors

Why it matters: Talent availability is now as important as cost.

6. Lower Operating Costs Where Possible

Address utility pricing volatility

Expand industrial land supply

Reduce fees that disproportionately impact small and mid-sized firms

7. Change the Tone: From Adversarial to Collaborative

Establish a business advisory council with real influence

Require economic impact analysis for major policy changes

Train policymakers on basic business economics and operations

Why it matters: Perception drives decisions. Reputation lags reality—but it eventually catches up.

8. Focus on “Retention First”

Conduct structured outreach to existing employers

Identify top relocation risks early

Solve problems before companies leave

Why it matters: It’s cheaper to keep a company than recruit a new one.

Bottom Line

Portland doesn’t need to become Dallas or Miami. But it does need to decide whether it wants to compete.

Right now, the data suggests it isn’t.

The path back is straightforward: deliver core services, align taxes with value, reduce friction, and treat employers as long-term partners in the city’s success.