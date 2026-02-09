The chart below compares year-over-year effective rent change in January 2026 with each MSA’s low point in 2025. In 41 of the 50 largest MSAs, rent performance in January 2026 improved relative to 2025’s trough—signaling better momentum. That doesn’t mean rent growth has turned positive across the board. In many markets, rents are still declining, just at a slower pace. (Effective rents include the impact of concessions.)

San Francisco and New York posted the strongest improvements in momentum, which isn’t surprising. Portland is ranked 13th lowest rent increase.

Also unsurprising—especially for those following supply trends—Atlanta showed meaningful momentum gains. That said, it remains a market with negative rent growth, currently around -0.9%. Other Sun Belt and Mountain markets with momentum gains of at least 100 bps include West Palm Beach, Virginia Beach (now one of the strongest-performing, low-supply markets), Jacksonville, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, and Dallas.

Most high-supply markets posted more modest momentum improvements. To be clear, rents are still falling in most of these areas, just less sharply than at their 2025 lows.

Where did rent performance further decelerate in January relative to 2025’s low point? Nowhere by more than 50 bps—but the markets that did see additional softening include a somewhat random mix: Memphis, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Seattle, Northern New Jersey, Houston, Baltimore, Greensboro, and Cincinnati.

So, did rent cuts bottom in 2025? It appears increasingly likely—especially with record supply now largely behind us. But time will tell

