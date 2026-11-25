There is a number that every Oregon elected official, economic development professional, business owner, and taxpayer should be paying attention to.

Ohio: No. 1 in America for business.

Oregon: No. 42.

CNBC released its 2026 America’s Top States for Business rankings on July 9. Ohio claimed the top position for the first time in the 20-year history of the rankings. Oregon fell another three positions, continuing a troubling decline.

This is not simply a difference in political philosophy or an argument between Republicans and Democrats. It is a comparison of two states competing for the same things:

Private investment.

Corporate headquarters.

Manufacturing facilities.

Technology companies.

High-paying employment.

New housing and commercial development.

Tax-generating economic activity.

One state has become increasingly successful at attracting investment. The other is struggling to retain businesses and convince employers that Oregon is a competitive place to operate.

And the consequences extend well beyond corporate boardrooms. They affect household incomes, property values, employment opportunities, government revenues, and the quality of life for everyone who lives here.

The question Oregon should be asking is straightforward:

What has Ohio figured out that Oregon hasn’t?

1. Ohio understands that businesses have choices

Ohio didn’t suddenly become a business destination overnight.

Its rise has been deliberate.

Consider its CNBC ranking progression:

Year Ohio Oregon

2022 15 18

2023 12 28

2024 7 29*

2025 5 39

2026 1 42

*Oregon’s 2024 position is not independently confirmed in the sources cited here; its 2022, 2025 and 2026 positions are documented. Ohio’s progression is reported by the Ohio Department of Development.

Ohio has spent years improving its competitive position through infrastructure investments, site preparation, economic development incentives, workforce initiatives, and tax changes.

The state has also established a coordinated economic development structure through JobsOhio, created in 2011.

Ohio’s strategy recognizes something that sometimes seems lost in Oregon’s political and economic discussions:

Businesses don’t have an obligation to locate in your state. They can take their investment, jobs, and payroll somewhere else.

And increasingly, they do.

2. Taxes matter — and Ohio has made substantial changes

Ohio has significantly reduced individual income taxes.

For tax year 2026, Ohio’s highest individual income tax rate on nonbusiness income is 2.75%. The state moved toward a flatter, lower-rate structure, providing meaningful tax relief to individuals and business owners.

Oregon, meanwhile, maintains a top personal income tax rate of 9.9%.

That difference matters, particularly to entrepreneurs, investors, executives, professional service providers, and business owners whose income flows through their companies.

Oregon also layers additional taxes onto an already complicated business environment.

Consider the differences:

Tax issue Ohio Oregon

Top individual income tax rate 2.75% 9.9%

Corporate income tax None 7.6%

Gross receipts tax Commercial Activity Tax Corporate Activity Tax

State sales tax Yes No

Estate tax No Yes

There are important qualifications here. Ohio has a Commercial Activity Tax (CAT), and Oregon has no general sales tax. These are not perfectly interchangeable tax systems.

Ohio’s CAT rate is relatively low, and its 2025 legislation increased the exclusion to $6 million in taxable gross receipts.

Oregon’s CAT, by contrast, adds a gross-receipts tax to its corporate income tax structure.

Oregon’s top individual rate is also not the whole story: Portland-area residents and businesses face additional local taxes.

The broader issue is not simply which state collects more taxes. It is how predictable, competitive, and economically sensible the overall tax structure is.

The Tax Foundation’s 2026 State Tax Competitiveness Index actually ranked Ohio 39th and Oregon 36th. That is an important reminder that CNBC’s overall business ranking measures much more than taxes.

Nevertheless, Oregon’s tax structure deserves serious scrutiny.

3. Ohio invests in infrastructure. Oregon debates the cost of everything.

This is one of the most important differences.

CNBC specifically identified Ohio’s infrastructure as its strongest category.

Ohio has several competitive advantages:

Access to more than 143 million people within a one-day drive.

Extensive highway and transportation connections.

Available industrial sites.

Substantial electrical power capacity.

Redevelopment-ready properties.

Access to major Midwest manufacturing and distribution markets.

Ohio has also invested approximately $1 billion since 2021 in cleaning contaminated properties and demolishing deteriorating buildings to prepare sites for redevelopment.

Its All Ohio Future Fund was created to expand the inventory of development-ready sites with necessary infrastructure.

Think about what that means to a company considering a $500 million manufacturing investment.

The company wants land, electricity, water, transportation, permits, and a predictable schedule.

It does not want to spend years assembling parcels, resolving infrastructure deficiencies, negotiating entitlement requirements, and waiting for government approvals.

Ohio is actively preparing properties for investment.

Oregon needs to ask why it has made this process so difficult and expensive.

4. The cost of doing business is a major competitive disadvantage for Oregon

This is where the comparison becomes particularly uncomfortable.

CNBC ranked Ohio No. 1 in cost of doing business.

Oregon ranked No. 43.

That is an extraordinary difference.

Businesses evaluate far more than income taxes. They evaluate:

Commercial rents.

Insurance premiums.

Construction costs.

Labor costs.

Energy.

Workers’ compensation.

Regulatory compliance.

Permitting expenses.

Taxes and fees.

The time required to get a project approved.

In commercial real estate development, these expenses compound.

A project that works financially in one state may become economically impossible in another.

I have spent decades in commercial real estate development, brokerage, and investment, working on projects across six major U.S. cities and multiple property types.

I can tell you that investment capital is extraordinarily sensitive to development costs, execution risk, and time.

Every additional month of permitting carries a cost.

Every additional fee increases the required project return.

Every new regulatory uncertainty affects underwriting.

And every unnecessary expense makes another market more attractive.

Oregon’s challenge isn’t just that it has expensive housing or high taxes. It is that the cumulative cost of doing business has become a serious obstacle to investment.

5. Ohio is preparing for the next generation of manufacturing and technology

Ohio isn’t simply trying to bring back its industrial past.

It is competing for the industries that will define the next several decades.

Consider some of the investments associated with its economic development strategy:

Intel’s semiconductor investment in Licking County.

Anduril’s planned $910 million Arsenal-1 manufacturing campus.

Joby Aviation’s advanced air mobility manufacturing investment.

The Honda and LG Energy Solution battery manufacturing partnership.

These projects represent manufacturing, aerospace, semiconductors, energy storage, defense technology, and advanced mobility.

They also create supply chains, construction employment, professional services demand, and opportunities for smaller businesses.

Ohio is positioning itself as a place where companies can build substantial operations.

Oregon has important advantages of its own, including semiconductor expertise, advanced manufacturing, research institutions, and established technology companies.

But having an existing technology industry is not the same as creating the conditions to attract the next generation of investment.

Oregon cannot assume that companies will remain simply because they have historically operated here.

6. Oregon’s own rankings reveal the problem

Perhaps the most revealing part of the CNBC report isn’t even the overall ranking. It is Oregon’s performance in the individual categories.

Oregon’s 2026 CNBC category rankings

Cost of doing business

#43

Business friendliness

#43

Workforce

#24

Quality of life

#22

Technology and innovation

#18

Infrastructure

#17

Overall

#42

50 states ranked; lower numbers indicate better performance. Source: Oregon Business & Industry’s 2026 scorecard and Axios reporting.

Oregon’s business friendliness ranking improved from 47th to 43rd, but that is hardly a reason for celebration.

The state remains near the bottom.

Its cost of doing business is also 43rd.

And despite Oregon’s reputation for an educated workforce and attractive lifestyle, its workforce ranking is 24th.

The state has plenty of natural advantages. But natural beauty, access to outdoor recreation, and a desirable lifestyle cannot compensate indefinitely for an increasingly expensive and complicated business environment.

Oregon’s economic development challenge is not a mystery. The state’s own rankings identify many of the problems.

7. The Portland problem: We have made development unnecessarily difficult

For those of us working in commercial real estate and development, Portland provides a particularly frustrating example.

I have been involved in more than 45 ground-up developments across six major U.S. cities since 1993, representing more than $3.5 billion in projects.

I have watched markets compete for capital, employers, developers, and residents.

Portland has extraordinary fundamentals:

A strategic West Coast location.

Access to the Pacific Rim.

An established semiconductor industry.

Major transportation infrastructure.

Excellent universities and research institutions.

An educated workforce.

Natural resources and quality of life.

Yet we have created an environment in which building housing, commercial properties, and industrial facilities can be extraordinarily expensive and time-consuming.

Consider multifamily housing.

When the cost of constructing a market-rate apartment approaches $450,000 per unit before financing and certain additional expenses, and fees, insurance, and regulatory requirements continue to accumulate, the economics become increasingly difficult.

When affordable housing construction can exceed $650,000 per unit, taxpayers should be asking serious questions about the underlying cost structure.

Permitting delays, system development charges, design mandates, labor costs, and regulatory requirements all affect the final cost.

This isn’t an argument against responsible regulation, worker protections, or environmental standards.

It is an argument for evaluating whether the cumulative regulatory structure is achieving its intended objectives at a reasonable cost.

A city that cannot build housing at a price its residents can afford has an economic development problem.

A city that cannot attract employers has an employment problem.

And a city that loses employers and development projects eventually has a tax revenue problem.

These issues are connected.

8. What Oregon should learn from Ohio

Oregon doesn’t need to become Ohio. It needs to understand why companies are increasingly choosing other states.

There are several practical reforms worth pursuing.

1. Reform the tax structure.

Review the Corporate Activity Tax, corporate income taxes, personal income tax burden, and overlapping local taxes. Evaluate their actual impact on investment, employment, and business formation.

2. Establish a 120-day permitting guarantee.

Create enforceable timelines for qualifying development projects. If government cannot meet its deadlines, there should be meaningful consequences and accountability.

3. Reduce upfront development costs.

Reevaluate SDCs, permit fees, and other charges that make housing and commercial development economically unviable. Allow deferrals where appropriate.

4. Make industrial sites development-ready.

Invest in land assembly, utilities, roads, water, sewer, and electrical infrastructure before prospective employers arrive.

5. Establish regulatory predictability.

Businesses need to know what rules apply, how long approvals take, and whether the requirements will change halfway through a project.

6. Focus on private-sector employment.

Economic development should be measured by new businesses, private investment, payroll growth, and sustainable tax-generating employment—not simply government spending or the number of economic development announcements.

7. Make government accountable for economic results.

Oregon’s economic development agencies should publish measurable annual performance reports tracking business retention, new business formation, capital investment, job creation, and the cost of regulatory compliance.

9. The bottom line: Oregon is competing against itself

There is a fundamental difference between states that view businesses as partners in economic growth and states that primarily view them as sources of additional revenue.

Businesses need government. They need infrastructure, public safety, reliable utilities, education, and predictable regulations.

But government also needs businesses.

Private-sector employers create jobs, pay wages, generate economic activity, and provide much of the tax revenue that funds public services.

That relationship should be mutually beneficial.

Ohio’s rise to No. 1 did not happen by accident. It reflects years of coordinated economic development, infrastructure investment, site preparation, and changes to its business and tax environment.

Oregon’s decline to No. 42 should be a serious warning.

And there is one more important consideration: Ohio’s workforce ranking is only 34th, according to CNBC. Even with that weakness, its infrastructure and cost advantages helped propel it to the top.

That tells us something important.

A state doesn’t need to be perfect in every category to attract investment. It needs to make the fundamentals work.

Oregon should stop congratulating itself for its natural beauty, progressive reputation, and economic potential while ignoring the growing costs and obstacles confronting the people who actually create jobs.

We cannot tax our way to prosperity. We cannot regulate our way to affordability. And we cannot expect businesses to keep investing in a state that makes it increasingly difficult to succeed.

Ohio is No. 1.

Oregon is No. 42.

The question isn’t whether Oregon has the potential to do better.

The question is whether our elected leaders have the willingness to change the policies that got us here.

Because the businesses, investment capital, and jobs we fail to attract don’t simply disappear. They go somewhere else.

Sources and further reading