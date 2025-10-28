Portland Apartment Prices Fall 23%, Pipeline Down 68%

According to Kidder Mathews Q3 2025 data, average Portland multifamily sale prices dropped to $167,524 per unit, while the development pipeline plunged to 1,316 units — a 68% YoY decline. Vacancy rates fell to 8.7%, and absorption rose 21% year-to-date. Active projects include Byline (341 units, Goose Hollow) and Hillside Redevelopment (275 units, Clackamas).

Why it matters: Developers are tapping the brakes. The slowdown in new supply could rebalance fundamentals and create an opportunity for investors entering at post-repricing levels.

Pearl District Hotel Site Back on Market — Potential Multifamily Pivot

A 0.46-acre parcel at 1202 NW Irving St., originally entitled for the 226-room Portland Proper Hotel, is now listed for sale by The Kor Group. With EXd zoning allowing multifamily and creative office, the shovel-ready site could transition to residential or mixed-use.

Why it matters: Rising construction costs and shifting tourism patterns are pushing developers to reimagine prime urban land — with multifamily now the likeliest outcome.