Overview: New mapping from the DOE’s Grid Deployment Office highlights how surging data center demand—driven by AI and cloud expansion—is straining U.S. power infrastructure. Electricity availability, not land, is now the key constraint for growth.

Key Insights:

Concentration of Capacity: Loudoun County, VA leads with ~6 GW operating and another ~6.3 GW planned. Other top markets: Maricopa, AZ; Prince William, VA; Cook, IL; Santa Clara, CA; Dallas, TX; Franklin, OH.

Growth Drivers: Low-cost, reliable power; dense fiber networks; cooling water access; and local tax incentives.

Emerging Hotspots: I-85 corridor (GA–NC) — logistics and fiber density. West Texas — wind/solar abundance. Columbia River Basin (WA/OR) — hydroelectric capacity.



The AI Load Surge:

Data centers now consume 2–3% of U.S. electricity , with forecasts to double by 2030 .

AI workloads accelerate energy intensity and require new high-density designs.

Strategic Implications:

Power = Pipeline: Interconnection queues and substation capacity are the new bottlenecks.

Speed Matters: Winners will secure megawatts, fiber routes, and permits ahead of competitors.

ESG & Community Impact: Sustainability and local engagement remain essential to project viability.

Bottom Line: Data infrastructure growth is shifting from a real estate race to a resource race. Securing clean, reliable megawatts early will define the next wave of digital infrastructure leaders.