Willamette Week has released its candidate recommendations—and its assessment of Portland City Council is a blistering indictment of the political culture that has taken hold.

“The City Council has devolved into cliques and put-downs more suited to a high school cafeteria than a body that decides this city’s future.”

Read that again. This isn’t a conservative think tank or a business lobbying group delivering the criticism. It’s Willamette Week, a publication hardly known as a champion of Portland’s political right.

Yet even this left-leaning paper has delivered a sharp rebuke to DSA-aligned Councilors Mitch Green and Angelita Morillo.

Mitch Green: The More Portlanders Learn, the More Questions They Have

Willamette Week writes:

“You’ve heard a lot this cycle about Mitch Green. That’s because business interests would love to expel him from office, and because he keeps giving them ammunition.”

That is a devastating assessment. Green’s controversies are not simply the product of business interests disliking his politics. His own conduct and public record have helped keep him in the spotlight.

Portland needs elected officials who can build coalitions, solve problems, and restore confidence in a city struggling with public safety, homelessness, economic stagnation, and an increasingly hostile business climate. It does not need councilors who repeatedly turn political disagreements into opportunities for conflict.

Business owners are not Portland’s enemy. They provide jobs, invest capital, pay taxes, and help sustain the services residents depend on. Treating their concerns as evidence of bad motives is not leadership. It is a recipe for driving away the very investment Portland needs to recover.

Angelita Morillo: When Contempt Becomes a Political Strategy

Willamette Week’s criticism of Morillo is even more revealing:

“Her critics say she’s effective but lacks professional comportment. She replies that she’s held to a standard never applied to a white man; she says her haters attack her on decorum because they can’t criticize her accomplishments.”

The newspaper then challenges both sides of that familiar argument:

“Both these arguments are flawed because they fail to recognize that Morillo is effective because she treats her colleagues with contempt.”

And it continues:

“She has moved the window of acceptable discourse leftward in this city by painting anyone who diverges from the DSA platform as a corporate toady or a racist.”

That is the heart of the problem.

A councilor can be progressive without being contemptuous. A councilor can challenge entrenched interests without demonizing everyone who disagrees. And a councilor can advocate for marginalized communities without using accusations of racism or corporate allegiance as political weapons against opponents.

Disagreement is not proof of racism. Business ownership is not proof of corruption. And contempt is not a substitute for competence.

When elected officials portray disagreement with their ideology as evidence of moral failure, meaningful debate becomes nearly impossible. Colleagues become enemies, compromise becomes betrayal, and governing becomes a perpetual political performance.

That approach may energize an ideological base. It does little to unite a city or solve its problems.

Portland City Hall Is Not a High School Cafeteria

The most consequential part of Willamette Week’s assessment is its description of a City Council consumed by cliques and personal put-downs.

Portlanders did not elect councilors to recreate the social hierarchy of a high school cafeteria. They elected them to make difficult decisions about public safety, housing, homelessness, mental health, jobs, taxation, and the future of the city.

Instead, residents are watching an increasingly dysfunctional political culture in which ideological loyalty appears to matter more than collaboration and political theater threatens to eclipse practical results.

Portland cannot afford another four years of this.

The city needs leaders who understand that a healthy economy and a functioning government are essential to funding public services and improving quality of life. It needs officials who welcome scrutiny, respect constituents, and recognize that the people who disagree with them are still Portlanders deserving of a voice.

The November Election Is a Choice About Portland’s Future

Willamette Week’s recommendations should prompt voters to look beyond campaign slogans and ideological labels. The relevant questions are straightforward:

Have these councilors helped make Portland safer?

Have they strengthened the city’s ability to attract and retain employers?

Have they demonstrated the judgment and professionalism necessary to govern?

Have they built coalitions to deliver results—or deepened the divisions already undermining City Hall?

Voters should demand evidence, not excuses.

Portland needs problem-solvers, not ideological enforcers. It needs collaboration, not contempt. And it needs a City Council focused on making the city work for all Portlanders—not just the political movement that helped elect its members.

When even a left-leaning publication is publicly questioning the conduct and political approach of DSA-aligned councilors, voters should take notice.

The question is no longer whether Portland’s City Council has a civility problem. The question is whether voters will reward the behavior—or demand something better.

Read Willamette Week’s candidate recommendations and decide for yourself:

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