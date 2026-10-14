Brian Owendoff

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Alicia Imel's avatar
Alicia Imel
Oct 14

You left out that Willamette Week endorsed Tiffany Koyama Lane. Also, the Oregonian endorsed Angelita Morillo. There seems to be an understanding that the DSA needs to be represented on the city council, but that one of them may need to be kicked out because the DSA is not really that popular. “Teacher Tiffany” is the nicer of the two, so she got the WW endorsement. The Oregonian admits that Morillo is a nasty bully, but we need the nasty bullies in the DSA to be represented. Rumor has it that the DSA wants the nicer “Teacher Tiffany” out because they prefer the nasty bully Morillo.

WW also endorsed Shannon Singleton for Multnomah County chair. That is an endorsement for more disfunction at the county level.

Sadly, everyone is endorsing Steve Novick, even though in his first term in office he voted to defund the police and fine businesses that paid their CEO too much money. These are the sort of policies that put Portland in a doom loop. Last night at the district 3 debates, Heart Free Pham did an excellent job advocating for policies that would make Portland safer with a more effective government. There are several other great candidates, yet no one, even in the alternative media on substack, will even look at them.  

When I told Pham he did a good job in the debate, he asked me if I wanted a Sharon Meieran sign. I said yes and it is now in my yard. They are on the same page in knowing what is wrong with our local government.

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Cindy Sawyer's avatar
Cindy Sawyer
Oct 14

And yet the endorsed the most radical DSA candidate ever, Tammy Carpenter, saying “give her a shot?”

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