Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Talia Giardini's avatar
Talia Giardini
5d

Far-left policies like defunding the police and undermining the criminal justice system have led to consequences for the very people the far-left claims to represent.

Fred’s closed we also lost a pharmacy. Last time I checked Winco doesn’t have a pharmacy. Oregon already has some of the lowest access to pharmacies in the country.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Brian Owendoff and others
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
3d

Nothing is being dismissed or ignored here. Portland authorities are socialists who will use these closures to dupe their idiotic, drug-addicted voter base into the idea that capitalism doesn’t work, and what they need is government grocery stores. The slimeballs who run Oregon are licking their chops, ready to buy these store properties at pennies on the dollar.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture