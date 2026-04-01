An east Portland supermarket that has struggled with relentless shoplifting, vandalism, and unchecked crime will close later this year—another predictable casualty of policies that have made it nearly impossible for basic businesses to survive in parts of the city.

The Grocery Outlet at 10721 N.E. Sandy Blvd. in the Parkrose neighborhood is set to shutter by mid-summer, according to city leaders and the property owner. Its closure will deepen an already severe lack of access to affordable groceries in east Portland—what policymakers routinely acknowledge as a problem, yet continue to worsen through inaction.

Portland Council President Jamie Dunphy said the decision came from the company’s corporate office, despite the local operator wanting to stay open. That detail matters: even owners willing to fight for these neighborhoods are being pushed out by conditions city leadership has failed to control.

Officials say they hope another grocer will take its place. But hope is not a strategy—and right now, there’s little evidence any retailer would step into an environment where theft, property damage, and employee safety risks are effectively tolerated.

The reality on the ground has been clear for months. Store owner Don McKeever described repeated break-ins, smashed windows, stolen carts, and physical assaults on staff. This wasn’t a struggling business—it was a business under siege.

And it’s not an isolated case.

The closure follows the loss of a Fred Meyer in Gateway last fall, another major retailer driven out of a community that has already endured decades of underinvestment. Each closure compounds the next, accelerating a downward spiral that city leaders claim to oppose but have failed to stop.

Then came the response from City Councilor Candace Avalos: “Just go to WinCo.”

That isn’t just tone-deaf—it’s emblematic of a broader failure in leadership.

Telling residents to simply go somewhere else ignores the reality that many people in east Portland lack reliable transportation, are working multiple jobs, or are caring for families without the flexibility to travel across town for basic necessities. It dismisses the economic and social role grocery stores play as anchors of neighborhood stability.

More importantly, it sidesteps the real issue: why are these stores leaving in the first place?

When businesses are repeatedly hit by theft, vandalism, and violence—and when those conditions persist without meaningful intervention—closures aren’t surprising. They’re inevitable.

And when policymakers fail to enforce basic standards of public safety or create conditions where businesses can operate sustainably, they are not passive observers—they are participants in the outcome.

This is how food deserts are created. Not by accident, but by policy.

Every closure means fewer jobs, fewer services, and fewer reasons for other businesses to stay. It weakens already fragile neighborhoods and sends a clear signal: this is a place where investment is not protected.

East Portland doesn’t need platitudes or deflection. It needs leadership willing to confront the consequences of its own decisions—and to change course before even more essential services disappear.