Portland, Oregon has a policing problem. Or, rather, a problem with a lack of police.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members on the city council have exacerbated a problem already years in the making, despite claiming otherwise.

So, when a coalition of concerned citizens teamed up to try to do something to improve police staffing, the DSA and its crony bureaucrats swung into action to put a stop to it.

Portland's Enhanced Community Safety Initiative, filed by a group called Safer Portland, would amend the city charter to guarantee no fewer than 2.0 sworn police officers per 1,000 residents, almost double the current 1.2. It would pay for the increase without raising taxes by using 25 percent of the surplus generated by the Portland Clean Energy Fund—a corporate tax officials originally projected to raise $30-60 million a year that now brings in nearly $200 million annually.

Because it's a charter amendment rather than an ordinary budget vote, the initiative would bind future councils to that staffing floor—taking the annual "cut police to cover a shortfall" option off the table unless voters change the charter again.

Using the citizen's initiative process completely bypasses a vote of the city council, which, in spite of claims to the contrary, has systematically dismantled the Portland Police Bureau. The backers of the initiative gathered enough signatures to get it on the ballot this November.

That's when the city's director of Small Donor Elections Program stepped in to derail the effort, in partnership with several DSA activists and a city attorney directly tied to the ACLU. They appear to have conspired to destroy the audit trail after rejecting hundreds of pages of signatures, blocking the initiative from qualifying for the ballot.

Here's Where It Gets Really Dirty—Destroying the Audit Trail

The City of Portland took unprecedented steps after Safer Portland submitted the signatures for tabulation. Safer Portland submitted roughly 63,300 signatures for its petition, and the city rejected 7,478—nearly 12 percent.

The same city office handled a second initiative on the identical July 6 deadline, with a stark difference in how the city treated it. The Community Budgeting for All initiative submitted 78,743 signatures—the largest count any Portland ballot measure has ever submitted—and the city rejected 1,759 of them, about 2.2 percent.

Both campaigns used paid and volunteer circulators, filed under the same city code—and Safer Portland had more than five times the rate of rejected signatures.

The scheme deployed by city bureaucrats, working with DSA activists, was diabolical.

When the signatures went to verification, the process broke down completely. Safer Portland had applied sequential Bates numbering to its own petition sheets before submitting them—the standard method for tracking which page holds which signature through a multi-step review. According to people familiar with the matter, the city then removed entire pages—ten signatures per page—from several of the campaign's highest-producing paid circulators, thousands of signatures at a time.

Rather than leave gaps, the city filled the empty spots with pages pulled from the end of the stack and renumbered the entire submission from scratch, erasing the original sequence that would have shown exactly which pages had been pulled and from where. The total page count fell from roughly 8,800 to about 8,300.

Staff blamed mismatched circulator signatures but wouldn't show the campaign the rejected pages, even while keeping other pages those same circulators had submitted. In a July 27 demand letter, campaign counsel Tracey Frazier Wigglesworth put the accusation in writing: the city was "destroying the audit trail by renumbering petition sheets" and running a review "whose totals cannot be independently verified."

Only after campaign representatives caught the discrepancy and pressed for an explanation did city staff attempt to reconstruct, after the fact, an audit trail for what had happened to the missing pages.

Campaign representatives asked the city to start the count over, since officials couldn't account for thousands of rejected pages or explain the numbering discrepancy. They raised it directly with Elections Division Manager Deborah Scroggin and P.K. Runkles-Pearson, general counsel to the City Auditor's Office—who also lists herself as a board member and cooperating attorney for the ACLU of Oregon, a detail that cuts to exactly the credibility problem Safer Portland has described. Both said no. Neither gave a reason.

A second irregularity turned up at the county level. Multnomah County staff are supposed to log both a sheet's page number and a signature's line number on it — page 598, line 9, for example. According to people familiar with the matter, staff instead entered the page number a second time in the field where the signature's line number should go, rather than the actual line number on that page—a duplication the county later called a data-entry error. That page number fell high enough in the sequence that the error landed exactly where it had to land to obscure how many signatures the city had already tossed. A misplaced digit that did exactly what the City of Portland needed is difficult to reconcile as coincidence.

Link to full article below.

https://restoration-news.com/dsa-aligned-portland-employees-conspire-to-keep-police-funding-off-the-ballot