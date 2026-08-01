Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
5h

https://www.facebook.com/61567306921460/posts/pfbid0jN4EMimcPyTYixw43kvDcHAywsuDdcz2CUT3AE9KQoKX9pJBvdS9qzzpwHZJvEGql/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
7h

Wow, thanks for covering this. Not surprised this initiative is being shut down by the city. Here’s a sample letter to send to Ms. Scroggin. Cc the Mayor too.

Deborah Scroggin Elections Division Manager City Elections Division — Portland Auditor’s Office Email: deborah.scroggin@portlandoregon.gov

Dear Ms. Scroggin:

I am reaching out because I believe confidence in Portland’s election process is too important to take for granted. Recent events surrounding the review of the 1PDX2026 Portland Enhanced Community Safety Initiative have raised serious questions among members of the public about transparency, consistency, and trust.

I understand that election officials must follow state law and established procedures. I also understand that not every petition will have the same level of validity. However, when a petition experiences a significantly different rejection rate than another initiative submitted during the same period, the public deserves a clear and understandable explanation of why.

The concerns regarding petition sheet tracking, numbering, and the ability to verify the review process also deserve a full and transparent response. Confidence in elections is strengthened when the public can independently understand how documents were handled, how decisions were reached, and how errors are identified and corrected.

I am also concerned about the appearance of impartiality involving the Small Donor Elections Program and its director, Susan Mottet. This concern is not based on personal political views, but on the responsibility election officials have to avoid situations that may cause voters to question whether the same standards are being applied equally. Even the appearance of unequal treatment can damage public confidence.

At a time when trust in government institutions is already under strain, transparency is the best way to address concerns. Clear information helps reassure voters that the process is based on consistent rules rather than politics.

I respectfully ask that your office provide:

A clear breakdown of the reasons signatures and petition sheets were rejected.

A comparison of rejection categories with other initiatives reviewed during the same timeframe.

An explanation of petition tracking and audit procedures.

Information on safeguards that protect neutrality and prevent conflicts or appearances of bias in election administration.

My goal is not to challenge the role of your office or the importance of following the law. My goal is to ensure that Portland voters can have confidence that every petition, candidate, and ballot measure is treated fairly and consistently.

Thank you for your time and for considering these concerns. I appreciate your commitment to maintaining public trust in our elections.

Respectfully,

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