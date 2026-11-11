Brian Owendoff

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
2h

From your lips to God’s ears.

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1 reply by Brian Owendoff
Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
1h

More people speaking out for safety, civility, and beauty in the public square will lead to culture change here.

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