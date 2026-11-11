The finance and committee of the whole will receive a presentation on the future of Downtown Portland, examining the opportunities, challenges, and strategies shaping the city center. Topics include the commercial real estate market, summer programming, public-private partnerships, and placemaking initiatives designed to create a vibrant, welcoming, and connected downtown.

Those are all worthwhile subjects. But I believe the conversation is starting in the wrong place.

Downtown Portland’s biggest problem is not placemaking, summer programming, or a shortage of clever redevelopment concepts. It is that we have failed to address the most basic levels of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs: safety, stability, and economic security.

You cannot build a thriving downtown on a foundation that is fundamentally broken.

1. Public safety must come first

The first requirement for a successful downtown is safety. People need to feel comfortable walking the streets, visiting businesses, attending events, raising families, and investing in property.

Portland continues to struggle with inadequate police staffing and an inability to consistently enforce basic standards of public order.

Portland Street Response (PSR) is part of the solution for certain nonviolent behavioral-health calls. But it is not a substitute for police officers, and it is certainly not a silver bullet.

We need to have an honest conversation about the number of officers required to restore public safety. My position is that Portland needs approximately 400 additional police officers to rebuild adequate capacity, improve response times, address persistent criminal activity, and restore confidence in downtown.

Without a meaningful commitment to public safety, the rest of the downtown revitalization conversation is largely academic.

2. Address mental illness, addiction, and homelessness

The second foundational issue is the visible crisis of untreated mental illness, addiction, and homelessness.

We cannot continue pretending that allowing people with severe behavioral-health needs to remain untreated on sidewalks, in parks, and in public spaces is a compassionate solution.

It isn’t compassionate to abandon people to deteriorating conditions. It isn’t compassionate to leave businesses, residents, and visitors to navigate an environment where public spaces are increasingly associated with disorder.

We need treatment capacity, psychiatric care, addiction recovery, appropriate shelter, accountability, and pathways back into independent living.

The objective should be measurable outcomes: fewer people living on the streets, more people receiving treatment, more successful recoveries, and fewer repeat encounters with emergency services and law enforcement.

Until we address the underlying behavioral-health and homelessness crisis, downtown will struggle to attract residents, employers, visitors, and investment.

3. Jobs are the foundation of economic security

The third issue is jobs.

Quality of life begins with the ability to earn a living, support a family, and build a future.

The Portland region has experienced significant employment losses over the past several years. Major employers and retailers have reduced operations or left, while homegrown businesses and smaller independent operators are also facing difficult conditions.

We’ve watched large companies make difficult decisions about their Portland-area operations. We’ve seen local businesses close or relocate. Most recently, Battle Grounds Gaming Café announced it was leaving Portland’s Hollywood District for downtown Vancouver after only three years in Portland.

Its co-owner specifically cited Vancouver’s commitment to promoting small businesses as a reason for the move.

That should get everyone’s attention.

Portland needs to stop treating employers as adversaries. Businesses create jobs, generate tax revenue, support families, and invest in the communities where they operate. We should be competing to attract them, not creating additional reasons for them to leave.

Having spent more than three decades in commercial real estate and participated in 45 ground-up developments across six major U.S. markets including seven mixed use projects in downtown Portland totaling $1.5 billion in total project cost, I understand something fundamental about building successful projects:

You cannot build a sustainable structure without first establishing a strong foundation.

The same principle applies to cities. Safety, behavioral-health solutions, and economic opportunity are the foundation. Without them, no amount of public art, festivals, landscaping, or marketing will produce a lasting downtown recovery.

4. Stop demonizing the people who build and invest in Portland

There is another issue that deserves attention: the increasingly hostile political environment surrounding business owners, property owners, employers, developers, and people who have invested their lives and resources in this city.

We need to stop demonizing the public and private sector alike.

People who have spent decades investing their time, talent, and financial resources to build Portland are not the enemy. Neither are the public employees who have dedicated their careers to serving this community.

We need both sectors working together.

I have worked with every Portland mayor and City Council since moving here in 2008. In my opinion, the last two years have been among the most politically caustic and counterproductive periods I have witnessed. Petty political rivalries, ideological battles, personal attacks, and the influence of what I call the political “peacocks” have displaced serious discussions about economic recovery.

No serious outside investor wants to put capital into a city where political hostility, regulatory uncertainty, and ideological posturing are treated as normal operating conditions.

Capital is mobile. Jobs are mobile. Businesses have choices.

Portland needs to understand that.

5. Housing and downtown redevelopment must follow economic reality

Once we establish a foundation of public safety, behavioral-health services, and job creation, we can move aggressively into the next phase: housing and the strategic redevelopment of downtown.

Portland has one of the highest office vacancy rates in the country. That creates an opportunity, but we need to be realistic about what can actually be accomplished.

I have evaluated approximately 40 office buildings and hotels that have faced lender distress or been considered for residential conversion. The economics are sobering.

Only a small fraction—my assessment is approximately two—appear economically viable for conversion under current conditions.

The popular political narrative that we can solve downtown’s problems by converting vacant office buildings into apartments is not grounded in the economics of commercial real estate.

Floor plates, window placement, plumbing infrastructure, mechanical systems, construction costs, financing, and the value of the underlying property all matter.

Some buildings can be converted. Many cannot.

We need to stop pretending that every vacant office building is a future apartment building. Some properties may be better suited to new businesses, employment uses, or other commercial purposes. Others may eventually need to be demolished and redeveloped.

And we need to accept that some properties may remain economically obsolete for years, potentially decades, unless market conditions change.

A credible downtown plan must be based on actual development feasibility—not political talking points.

6. Take a page from Cleveland’s playbook: rebuild block by block

My hometown of Cleveland offers an important lesson.

Rather than attempting to revitalize an entire downtown simultaneously, Portland should identify the areas with the highest probability of success and concentrate resources there.

I would approach this through targeted three-block-radius redevelopment districts.

For each district, determine:

Which blocks can realistically become safe, walkable, residential neighborhoods?

Which areas should remain the center of arts, culture, entertainment, and hospitality?

Where can existing businesses be supported and new employers attracted?

Which buildings are economically viable for rehabilitation or conversion?

Which properties are beyond reasonable economic reuse and should be considered for demolition and redevelopment?

What infrastructure, public-realm improvements, and private investment are necessary to make each district successful?

Then concentrate public resources and private-sector incentives in those locations.

Create visible, measurable successes. Build momentum. Expand outward.

Don’t spread limited resources across an entire downtown and accomplish nothing anywhere. Establish successful districts and build from there.

7. Portland needs to abandon ideological theater

There is not a thriving metropolitan region in America that can afford to have a permanently struggling downtown at its economic and cultural center.

Portland’s downtown may be experiencing some improvement in foot traffic, but compare today’s experience with the energy, activity, and economic vitality of 2016. The difference is substantial.

We need to stop the name-calling, political propaganda, ideological purity tests, and endless blame game.

We are not a communist country, and Portland is not a communist city. Economic development requires private capital, entrepreneurship, property rights, competitive markets, and the ability to earn a return on investment.

Government has an important role to play: public safety, infrastructure, education, responsible regulation, and creating conditions in which businesses and individuals can succeed.

It does not need to control every aspect of economic life.

The DSA, the Portland political establishment, the business community, labor organizations, and neighborhood advocates can disagree about policy. But we should at least be able to agree on measurable outcomes rather than endless ideological arguments.

My vision for Downtown Portland

The sequence matters. We cannot skip the fundamentals and expect the results to follow.

Restore public safety. Rebuild police capacity, improve emergency response, and consistently enforce the law. Address mental illness, addiction, and homelessness. Expand treatment, recovery, shelter, and pathways to independence. Grow the economy. Attract employers, support small businesses, create living-wage jobs, and make Portland competitive for private investment. Develop housing strategically. Identify viable conversion opportunities, encourage new construction, and stop pretending every vacant office building can become apartments. Rebuild downtown block by block. Concentrate resources where success is achievable, create safe and walkable districts, and expand from there. Restore public-private partnerships. Stop treating business owners, developers, employers, and investors as adversaries.

I have spent more than 30 years developing real estate in major American markets including two decades in downtown Portland. I’ve seen what works, what fails, and what happens when people ignore the underlying economics of a project.

Portland does not have a shortage of consultants, committees, presentations, planning documents, or politically fashionable ideas.

What Portland lacks is a commitment to the fundamentals and the political courage to execute.

Stop the petty politics. Stop the ideological warfare. Stop pretending that government spending alone can manufacture prosperity.

If we want downtown Portland back, we need to rebuild it on a foundation of safety, treatment, jobs, and economic reality.

Everything else comes after that.