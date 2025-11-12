Portland City Council will consider an amendment that threatens to dismantle the very programs driving our city’s recovery — Prosper Portland, the Public Environment Management Office (PEMO), and the City’s Impact Reduction Program (IRP).

These programs have been essential to revitalizing Portland. For the first time in years, we’re seeing signs of progress. Foot traffic downtown is up compared to last year.

The City has waived system development charges to spur new housing and development.

The Mayor’s overnight shelter plan and enhanced camping enforcement are making our streets cleaner and more accessible.

This amendment would cut those efforts off at the knees and send Portland backward. No one wants to return to 2021 — when sidewalks were blocked by tents and RVs, and trash, needles, and open-air drug dealing were common sights.

Last fiscal year, the Impact Reduction Program removed more than 12 million pounds of hazardous wastefrom our streets. If this amendment passes, an estimated 4 million pounds of biohazard material will go uncollected this year.

That’s not an abstract number — that’s real waste on our sidewalks, in our parks, and near our homes and businesses.

I often refer to what I call the “windshield test.” When you drive through your neighborhood, what do you see? Clean streets? Clear sidewalks? If this amendment passes, Portland will fail that test for the rest of the fiscal year — and it will take years to recover.

Let’s be honest about what’s driving this. This amendment is a political attempt to undermine the City’s current camping enforcement and cleanup work. But let’s not pretend that the encampments we see across our city are livable spaces. They are unsafe, unsanitary, and unfair — to the people living there and to the community around them.

This proposal would reverse the progress we’ve made toward a clean, safe, and livable Portland.

The impacts don’t stop there. The Mayor’s office estimates that roughly 100 employees—many of whom are formerly homeless or formerly incarcerated—would lose their jobs if this amendment passes. These are people who’ve worked hard to rebuild their lives through these city programs. Cutting their positions now risks pushing them back into the very instability they’ve worked to escape.

The amendment also proposes a $1 million cut to Portland Parks and Recreation, even after voters approved the Parks Levy to maintain services.

That move betrays the public trust we’ve just asked voters to extend.

Other critical services on the chopping block include:

Domestic Violence Victim Support

The Portland Bureau of Emergency Management

The Portland Fire Bureau

Citywide economic development efforts

This debate has been rushed. The amendment’s authors declined to have it reviewed by the City’s finance staff or discussed by the Finance Committee.

That alone should raise serious concerns about transparency and intent.

We’ve come too far to turn back now. Portland is on the path to recovery — but only if we stay committed to the hard work that’s begun.

I urge Council to reject this amendment and protect the programs that are helping Portland reclaim its vitality, safety, and sense of community.