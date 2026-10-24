Portland City Council should focus on controlling misconduct, protecting public safety, and strengthening accountability—not eliminating an authorized law-enforcement tool through a citywide ordinance that may face serious legal and practical obstacles.

Portland has a responsibility to protect peaceful demonstrators, nearby residents, businesses, public employees, and law-enforcement officers. That responsibility requires sound judgment, enforceable rules, and a realistic understanding of how public-order incidents unfold.

A citywide ban on chemical irritants such as tear gas may sound appealing to those who oppose their use under any circumstances. But the question City Council should be asking is not whether tear gas can cause harm. It can. The question is whether eliminating its availability altogether would make public-order incidents safer—or simply force officers to rely on other methods of physical force that carry their own risks.

There is also a fundamental question of governance: Should Portland attempt to override a statewide legal framework, invite years of litigation, and eliminate an authorized tactical option without adequately evaluating the consequences?

I believe the answer is no.

1. Don’t Override the State’s Framework

Oregon’s ORS 181A.708 establishes a statutory framework governing the use of tools in crowd management. The Legislature amended the statute in 2022, and the law specifically distinguishes tear gas from the category it defines as a “handheld chemical incapacitant.” Any proposed city ordinance must be evaluated against the actual statutory language—not political rhetoric about what the law should say.

Oregon Legislature

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Portland should not assume that City Council can simply prohibit a tool authorized under the state framework without confronting the legal questions that such a prohibition raises.

The point is not that law enforcement should have unlimited discretion. It should not. The point is that restrictions must be legally sound, operationally realistic, and designed to improve public safety rather than merely signal political allegiance.

2. A Ban Removes an Option. It Does Not Eliminate the Need to Control Violence.

Chemical irritants can cause serious harm, particularly when deployed indiscriminately or against peaceful demonstrators. Their use must be governed by strict standards, supervision, and accountability.

But a categorical ban also raises a difficult question: What happens when a crowd becomes violent, officers face an imminent threat, or a public event deteriorates into a situation requiring lawful intervention?

The need to protect people does not disappear because one tactical option has been prohibited.

Depending on the circumstances, officers may have to rely more heavily on batons, kinetic-impact projectiles, physical confrontations, or hands-on arrests. Those methods also carry risks of serious injury. The relative safety of any option depends on the circumstances, training, deployment, and the people exposed.

A responsible policy must compare real-world alternatives—not simply assume that banning one tool makes every resulting encounter safer.

Portland should demand evidence-based use-of-force standards, clear escalation protocols, effective supervision, and meaningful consequences for misuse. It should not mistake eliminating an option for eliminating the underlying public-safety problem.

3. Portland Should Learn From the Police Mask-Ban Dispute

Councilor Sameer Kanal’s proposal to restrict law-enforcement face coverings has already illustrated the complications that arise when City Council pursues sweeping police-policy changes over objections involving labor law.

As Willamette Week reported in April 2026, the police union argued that the proposed changes needed to be bargained before adoption, while Kanal disputed that interpretation.

Willamette Week

That dispute is a warning: passing an ordinance does not guarantee that it can be implemented as intended.

A tear gas ban would raise its own questions about statutory authority, police labor obligations, operational policy, and enforcement. Its actual legal exposure would depend on the ordinance’s wording and the applicable law. Council should obtain a rigorous legal analysis before promising the public that a citywide prohibition will deliver the desired result.

Portland has limited resources. It cannot afford to spend years litigating poorly constructed policies while public safety remains an unresolved concern.

4. Target Misconduct Through the Courts—Not Symbolic Citywide Prohibitions

When the concern is alleged misconduct by federal officers, the response should target that conduct through evidence, litigation, and enforceable legal remedies.

The ACLU of Oregon’s Dickinson v. Trump litigation demonstrates how federal courts can examine allegations of unconstitutional force against protesters and journalists. In March 2026, a federal district judge issued a preliminary injunction restricting certain federal officers’ use of chemical and projectile munitions against nonviolent protesters and people reporting on the protests. However, the Ninth Circuit subsequently stayed that injunction in April 2026, underscoring that litigation can be consequential but is not always a straightforward or permanent solution.

ACLU of Oregon

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The broader lesson is that government misconduct must be addressed through evidence and the rule of law. Portland should document violations, support appropriate legal challenges, coordinate with state authorities, and pursue remedies within its lawful authority.

A citywide ban on Portland police would not, by itself, establish control over federal officers. Council must be honest with residents about what a local ordinance can actually accomplish.

5. Preserve Narrow, Supervised Authority—and Strengthen Accountability

The responsible alternative is neither unrestricted deployment nor an absolute ban. It is narrowly defined authority subject to stringent safeguards.

I would support a framework that includes:

Incident-command authorization: Deployment only when the circumstances satisfy clearly defined legal and operational standards, with authorization from the designated incident commander.

Mandatory documentation: Every deployment recorded, including the justification, warnings, location, duration, and reported injuries.

Independent review: A documented after-action assessment of whether deployment was lawful, necessary, proportionate, and consistent with policy.

Environmental protection: More specific cleanup requirements, including procedures for canisters and residue near stormwater drains.

Medical preparedness: Collaboration with medical professionals to ensure embedded medics are prepared to recognize and treat acute respiratory distress and other complications associated with chemical exposure.

Consequences for misuse: Meaningful disciplinary and legal accountability when personnel violate established rules.

These measures address legitimate concerns without automatically removing a potentially useful public-safety option in every circumstance.

6. Is This About Public Safety—or Political Ideology?

Councilor Sameer Kanal, the sponsor of the proposed ban, has a broader political record that critics should be entitled to scrutinize. I question whether this proposal reflects a balanced assessment of public safety or an ideological preference to further restrict police authority.

I am concerned about the consequences if Portland adopts policies that weaken its ability to respond lawfully and effectively to serious public disorder while other cities reconsider their approaches.

Portland has already paid a high price for policies that, in my view, too often prioritize ideological messaging over practical results. Residents deserve to know whether their elected officials are prepared to protect peaceful assembly while also maintaining the ability to respond when people threaten others, commit violence, or damage property.

This is not an argument against peaceful protest. It is an argument for applying the law consistently—protecting the constitutional rights of demonstrators while recognizing the rights of residents, businesses, public employees, and officers to safety.

The test of responsible leadership is not how many police tools an elected official can prohibit. It is whether that official can demonstrate that the policy will make the public safer, withstand legal scrutiny, and work in the real world.

Conclusion: Accountability, Not Ideological Theater

Portland needs public-safety policies built on evidence, law, operational experience, and measurable outcomes. It needs strong protections against excessive force, transparent reporting, and real consequences for misconduct.

It also needs leaders who recognize that restricting police authority is not the same thing as solving public disorder.

I urge City Council to reject a categorical ban unless its proponents can demonstrate that the proposal is lawful, operationally sound, and safer than a tightly controlled alternative. Preserve narrowly defined authority where legally justified, strengthen oversight, and target misconduct directly.

Portland deserves a government that protects civil liberties without abandoning public safety—and that puts the well-being of the entire community ahead of political theater.

Sources and further reading