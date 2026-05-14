Brian Owendoff

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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
15h

I hope my pulmonologist got out of Portland and OHSU. Good guy and an excellent doctor, originally from TN.

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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
5h

Last five years lost my DO primary care and podiatrist to retirement. And both moving away. One to TX and the other who’s lived here for 50 or so years, to FL (although keeping the local home since it’s paid for he said).

Medicare and even worse Medicaid. And those 2 are primary examples of why single payer fails. As it is in Canada and UK. Hospitals lose money on the elderly and have to make up that loss by charging our insurance companies more. Market rates don’t keep an entity profitable. Even non profits need to make money.

Merkley a prime example of someone who doesn’t comprehend the business side of healthcare. “Providence pay your nurses more!!!” Which is they do, labor costs, and taxes, go up. Note one reason OR wants more labor wages, more OR income taxes collected. But if costs go, then rates paid by insured have to go up as well. Hypocrisy of Merkley is unreal.

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