Portland is facing the most severe economic and public safety crisis in its modern history. Businesses are leaving. Jobs are disappearing. Downtown remains one of the slowest recovering in America. Residents continue to grapple with crime, open-air drug use, untreated mental illness, homelessness, and one of the nation’s highest local tax burdens.

Yet Councilor Mitch Green consistently devotes his political capital to symbolic, ideological legislation instead of the issues Portlanders overwhelmingly rank as their highest priorities.

A Record of Costly Mistakes

During the June 2025 budget negotiations, Green sponsored an amendment requiring city bureaus to reduce contractor spending by 2%. What he apparently failed to recognize was that the amendment inadvertently pushed the city’s proposed budget $734,000 out of balance, forcing the Council to scramble and adopt additional amendments simply to produce a legally balanced budget.

For someone who frequently presents himself as an economist, it was an embarrassing and avoidable budgeting error.

Green Weenies

Green also famously purchased a hot dog cart with plans to launch “Green Weenies” on a Northwest Portland sidewalk.

The venture quickly stalled after he discovered Portland’s regulations required permission from the adjacent property owner—permission he couldn’t obtain.

Ironically, Green became a victim of the same excessive bureaucracy and permitting maze that frustrates countless Portland entrepreneurs every day.

Virtue Signaling Over Governing

While Portland struggles with public safety, addiction, mental illness, homelessness, and economic decline, Green’s legislative priorities have often centered on symbolic culture-war issues, including efforts to ban foie gras and champion other ideological causes.

Whether someone enjoys foie gras is irrelevant.

The question is why Portland’s City Council is spending precious political time debating restaurant menus while businesses close, investment flees, and residents question whether downtown is safe.

If you don’t like foie gras, don’t order it.

If you don’t like a restaurant, don’t eat there.

Government shouldn’t be micromanaging menus while failing to perform its most fundamental responsibilities.

Even His Own Finances Raise Questions

Green also acknowledged failing to pay $7,328 in property taxes on his West Portland Park home after county officials reportedly mailed multiple notices over several months.

According to reporting by The Oregonian/OregonLive, Green said he didn’t realize the taxes remained unpaid until contacted by a reporter.

His response:

“It’s on me that I didn’t pay closer attention.”

Fair enough.

But Portland voters are justified in asking a simple question:

If a City Councilor cannot keep track of his own financial obligations after multiple notices, why should voters trust him to oversee a multi-billion-dollar city budget?

Portland Needs Results—Not Performance Politics

Leadership is measured by outcomes.

Under Mitch Green, Portland has received more ideological grandstanding than practical governance. Between Mitch’s well documented track record of costly mistakes, terrible policies and avid support of DSA’s communist manifesto to overthrow our Constitutional Republic after 250 years, Portlanders

need leaders focused relentlessly on:

Restoring public safety.

Expanding mental health and addiction treatment.

Ending street camping through accountability and services.

Rebuilding business confidence.

Creating family-wage private-sector jobs.

Making Portland competitive again.

Portland doesn’t need another four years of symbolic politics while the city’s fundamentals continue to deteriorate.

In 2026, voters have an opportunity to demand competence over ideology, results over rhetoric, and leadership over performance.

It may finally be time to ditch Mitch.