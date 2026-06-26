Brian Owendoff

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Morgan's avatar
Morgan
2d

Ditch Mitch and all Peacocks. They are purposely ruining our City. They should be banished

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
2dEdited

Totally agree.

We should ditch Mitch from City Council.

We should vote for just ONE choice (on each position) on the ranked choice ballot (to avoid its abuses).

And we should all vote for Sharon Meieran for Multnomah County Chair. See her detailed plan (with budget and timelines) here: https://www.sharonforchair.com/the-plan

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