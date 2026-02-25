This isn’t a boom anymore. It’s a takeover.

Data center construction across North America has hit a breaking point, blasting past the old guard and rewriting the map in real time. Texas is on the verge of dethroning Virginia as the largest data center market on the planet, according to a new report from JLL—a shift they correctly call an inflection point. Translation: the center of gravity has moved, and it’s not moving back.

Roughly 64% of the massive 35-gigawatt construction pipeline is now outside the so-called “mature” markets like Virginia, which dominated for years. Meanwhile, vacancy rates are effectively nonexistent—1% at the end of 2025, for the second year in a row. That’s not speculative excess. That’s demand overwhelming supply.

As Andy Cvengros of JLL put it bluntly, the sector has entered “hyperdrive.” Nearly all new capacity is already spoken for, pre-committed by investment-grade tenants. Bubble talk collapses under the weight of that fact alone.

Let’s be clear about what’s driving this: hyperscalers and AI.

This is not retail fluff or office-space optimism. It’s hard infrastructure for the digital economy. Ninety-two percent of all capacity under construction is pre-leased, locking in low vacancy through at least 2030. On top of that, the top five hyperscalers are lining up $710 billion in capital expenditures in 2026. Wall Street sees the writing on the wall too—$75 billion in financing last year, a record.

Even cautious players are cashing in. Nuveen is exploiting the demand surge while refusing to bet on distant forecasts. As Nuveen Real Estate chief Chad Phillips admits, the next five years look tight—but beyond that, change comes fast. Build, sell, move on.

The real choke point isn’t money or tenants. It’s power.

Grid connections can take four years or more, forcing major operators to lock in capacity far in advance or flee to markets with available electricity—like Texas. Some are even considering onsite generation just to stay ahead of the bottleneck. As JLL researcher Andrew Batson notes, it’s about risk reduction—but long term, everyone still wants the grid.

Bottom line: this isn’t overbuilding. It’s a race for infrastructure in a world that just discovered it doesn’t have nearly enough of it.