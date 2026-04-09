Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
2d

It should be about coexistence.

What’s needed is better design and thorough planning that includes everyone—not just politicians or voters—covering power, fiber, water, and other infrastructure.

The upside is that new development can fund upgraded roads, long-term power capacity, and create jobs.

The key is how the community adapts—by working together to manage the change.

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Peggy
1d

You are the first one, in another article, who have mentioned what happens when there are no areas for data centers to go in the US. It was something I hadn’t thought about. Thank you for that.

My hatred of data centers is irrational because I hate Amazon, Facebook, twitter etc. But most companies now store almost all documents in the cloud.

I agree, now thanks to your writings, there has to be a co-existence. No one wants a water or sewage treatment plant in their neighborhood either. But they are a necessity. They have to be somewhere.

Externalities - this is where I see monetization of externalities be valid - for the people who live near these unpleasant necessities to get something from those who benefit from them. Like a tax-free royalty payment.

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