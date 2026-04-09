13 bullets. One vote.

An Indianapolis city councilor, Ron Gibson, voted yes on a data center in his district last week.

Days later, 13 rounds hit his home. A note left behind read: “No Data Centers.”

No one was hurt. But this isn’t a zoning fight anymore.

For 30+ years, pushback looked like petitions, packed hearings, angry town halls. Messy, loud—still democracy.

This is something else.

And it’s not isolated.

Maine is moving to ban new data center construction through November 2027.

Across the country, the pressure is building fast:

Seven states filed statewide moratorium bills this session: Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Vermont.

Pennsylvania is likely next.

Oklahoma wants a freeze through 2029. Vermont through 2030. New York is pushing a full three-year halt.

In Ohio, activists aren’t waiting on lawmakers—they’re gathering signatures to put a statewide ban directly on the ballot.

Voters deciding whether data centers get built. Not legislators.

This isn’t partisan.

Oklahoma. South Carolina. Deep red states are in it too.

This is a ratepayer revolt, cutting across every political line.

Even where bans fail, the fight doesn’t stop.

South Dakota rejected a statewide moratorium—then handed local governments full power to ban projects themselves.

The battlefield just moved closer to your site.

And now there’s more fuel:

A new study links data centers to heat islands within a six-mile radius, tied to pollution and increased mortality.

Whether that holds up or not, it’s already showing up in council meetings.

Now zoom out.

Every state that passes a moratorium isn’t “slowing down.”

It’s closing.

And closed markets don’t absorb demand—they push it somewhere else.

New Mexico. Indiana. Wyoming. Texas. Arizona.

States leaning in, not locking up.

The AI buildout isn’t slowing. Capital is just getting selective.

In 2026, political risk isn’t a footnote in site selection.

It’s underwriting.

Real dollars. Real impact.

The developers winning right now aren’t guessing—they read the map 12–18 months ahead and moved early.

They picked states building runway, not ripping it up.

That list is shrinking.

Not overnight. But steadily.

So where are deals getting caught right now?

And what’s your read on Ohio—does it pass?