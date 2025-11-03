Art and cultural institutions do far more than entertain us — they shape who we are as individuals and as a community. They foster creativity, strengthen social connections, boost civic pride, and generate significant economic activity through tourism and creative industries. They improve mental health, nurture critical thinking, and provide purpose and belonging.

As someone who has long supported the arts — including serving on the Board of Directors for the Cleveland Playhouse Square Foundation, the second largest performing arts center in the U.S. outside New York City — I’ve seen firsthand how a vibrant cultural sector can transform a city. Unfortunately, Portland’s arts community is showing worrying signs of strain.

A Wave of Departures

In just the past year, several executive directors and cultural leaders have stepped down from Portland’s most respected institutions.

Brian Ferriso , after nearly 20 years at the Portland Art Museum , is leaving to lead the Dallas Museum of Art, following the completion of the museum’s major renovation and new Rothko Pavilion.

Isaac Thompson , Oregon Symphony President and CEO, will depart to head the Minnesota Orchestra.

Meara McLaughlin has stepped down from her roles at MusicPortland and MusicOregon , positions she helped create.

Suzanne Nance , President and CEO of All Classical Radio , is leaving to direct Ireland’s Wexford Festival Opera.

And Marilyn Clint, longtime leader of the Rose Festival Association, is retiring, prompting a national search for her successor.

Leadership transitions are natural in the nonprofit world, but this cluster of departures suggests something deeper — a reflection of the mounting challenges these institutions face in an increasingly difficult environment.

A Tough Climate for Culture

Portland’s cultural organizations are grappling with shrinking budgets and rising operating costs. The city’s Office of Arts & Culture recently announced $2.8 million in general operating support for 79 organizations for the 2025–26 fiscal year — more than $1 million less than last year’s total of $4.1 million.

This comes amid a broader climate of economic uncertainty. Public and private funding are both under pressure. Federal, state, and local grants have been stretched thin, while corporate sponsorships and individual giving have declined alongside the city’s job base and business activity.

In my view, this stems from the loss of more than 20,000 jobs in Multnomah County, a lack of new large employers moving in, and a chilling effect caused by persistent public safety issues, rising taxes, and skyrocketing business costs — including utilities and insurance premiums driven by ongoing crime. When the private sector struggles or retreats, it directly impacts our arts ecosystem, which depends on both philanthropic and corporate support.

The “Doom Loop” Effect

What’s happening to Portland’s arts community mirrors a larger urban phenomenon often called a “doom loop”:

Economic decline leads to reduced public safety and services, which drives businesses and residents away, further eroding the tax base — and leaving even fewer resources for culture, education, and quality-of-life investments.

Our arts institutions are caught in this cycle. They are fighting scarcity — and, increasingly, a scarcity mindset. What we need instead is a renewed sense of abundance, connection, and civic confidence.

Why This Matters

Arts and cultural institutions aren’t luxuries. They are essential to the health and identity of a city. They attract tourism, create jobs, and make Portland a place where people want to live, work, and invest. According to the National Endowment for the Arts, arts and culture contribute over $877 billion annually to the U.S. economy and support 4.8 million jobs nationwide. Every dollar of public arts funding can generate up to $7 in local economic activity.

In other words, supporting the arts isn’t just good for the soul — it’s smart economics. But we can’t sustain our creative ecosystem if we don’t first address the conditions driving leaders and talent away.

What Portland Must Do

If we want the show to go on, our elected officials must focus on three urgent priorities:

Restore public safety. A clean, safe, and welcoming city is foundational to cultural and economic vitality. Address the humanitarian crisis of mental health and substance use disorder. Our institutions — and our residents — cannot thrive amid visible suffering and instability on our streets. Rebuild a business-friendly environment. When companies grow and jobs return, philanthropy and tax revenues grow with them — fueling both public services and cultural investment.

The Golden Rule

The golden rule for any thriving city still holds true: quality of life begins with a job.

Growing Portland’s employment base will restore the civic confidence, private giving, and tax resources needed to support the arts and cultural institutions that make this city worth living in.

Portland’s creative sector has long been one of its greatest assets. Let’s not allow the “doom loop” to silence it. With leadership, collaboration, and a renewed focus on safety, compassion, and economic vitality, Portland can once again be a city where art — and community — flourish.