Charles Froelick
Nov 4

Excellent observations Brian! The 3 points of what Portland Must Do are especially potent and right: make the city safe, address the humanitarian crisis, and foster business development. I’ve run a for-profit art gallery for 30 years in downtown Portland and volunteered with non-profit arts organizations across the state - from my business experience your observations are spot on, music to my ears.

Robert Davis
Nov 3

Portland Update from Oct. 31 cited an article from journal <islands.com> from Oct. 30, reporting that Portland, OR, was rated the Cleanest City in America (Seattle was #2, so ? Northwest bias ?). If you can find links to these, let me know what you think. -Bob.

