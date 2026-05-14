Portland city councilors are pushing ahead with an ordinance aimed at banning masks and requiring clear identification for federal agents and other law enforcement officers, despite mounting warnings from legal experts that the proposal is almost certainly unconstitutional political theater destined to fail in court.

City Attorney Robert Taylor poured cold water on the measure during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, joining Mayor Keith Wilson and Councilor Steve Novick in warning that the ordinance would likely meet the same fate as similar legislation in California that was blocked by federal courts.

The legal obstacle is straightforward: under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, local governments cannot interfere with or attempt to regulate the operations of federal law enforcement agencies.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in April that states and municipalities lack authority to impose such requirements on federal agents, and because Oregon falls under the 9th Circuit, the decision is binding here.

“The law today is (that) it is unconstitutional for state or local governments to try to directly regulate,” city attorney Robert Taylor told councilors.

Critics argue the ordinance is not only legally doomed, but practically unenforceable.

Portland police would have little ability — and arguably no lawful authority — to police the conduct of federal officers carrying out federal immigration enforcement actions.

Any attempt to do so would almost certainly trigger immediate litigation and federal injunctions, leaving taxpayers footing the bill for symbolic legislation with no realistic path to implementation.

Opponents also describe the proposal as “kabuki theater” designed to satisfy activist constituencies, particularly members of the Democratic Socialists of America, by creating the illusion that the city can somehow prevent or obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

In reality, federal immigration law remains under federal jurisdiction regardless of local political messaging.

The debate comes amid heightened tensions surrounding immigration enforcement in several sanctuary cities, including Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City, where ICE facilities and operations have increasingly become flashpoints for protests and unrest.

Critics say the ordinance risks further inflaming tensions while offering false hope that local governments can nullify federal authority.

This could lead to prolonged legal battles, wasted resources, and even federal sanctions against the city of Portland. Such actions would not only harm the city's relationship with the federal government but also create an unstable environment for law enforcement in Portland, ultimately risking public safety and the well-being of Portland’s residents.

Rather than addressing core public safety or budget priorities, opponents argue the proposal amounts to expensive virtue signaling that consumes taxpayer resources on legislation city leaders already know is unlikely to survive constitutional scrutiny.

https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/05/one-in-a-million-chance-portland-leaders-push-ahead-on-masking-plan-despite-legal-risk-warnings.html