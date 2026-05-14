Brian Owendoff

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Cormac Burke's avatar
Cormac Burke
1d

So Novick, a lawyer, says “Because it’s a one in a million …chance,” he responded. “I don’t see any reason not to take the one in a million chance.”

Seems like legal fees for a million to one chance could quickly turn into millions of dollars (and wasted time) for a city that is already financially strapped. Kabuki theater indeed with a big price tag.

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
1d

Was set to testify against this legislation yet had an emergency medical issue come up. Watched it later on YouTube, what political theater. For starters, the state had already passed legislation called LEAVA that made his legislation unnecessary, as LEAVA created statewide regulations for all city and state police officers concerning I.D. and masking. And LEAVA was bargained by the police unions, Kanal’s legislation was not bargained at all, which also violates law. And as Brian stated, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals made it clear any legislation directed at Federal Officers was unconstitutional, making Kanal’s legislation moot. Yet it seemed the majority of Kanal’s/Peacock’s base seemed to believe it would unmask federal officers, and many who testified wanted the city council to go even further, such as banning ICE entirely from the city. Yet the real dysfunction came when the councilors started to debate it. It was obvious it was red meat being thrown to the DSA base, and meant to gum up the gears of the Portland Police Bureau. When the goal of the DSA is to defund the PPB, this failed legislation was part of another hostile missive towards PPB. For the life of me, can’t figure out why in recent polling, the city council had a 24% approval rating with 62% negative rating.

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