The key is to compare more than visitor counts. I researched how quickly tourism has recovered from 2019, and whether visitor spending is growing, and how much conventions and major events contribute to local businesses, hotels, restaurants, and tax revenues.

The numbers tell two different stories

Cleveland

2025 visitor economy

$7.0B

Direct visitor spending

18.9M

Visits, up 1.7% year over year

Sources: Destination Cleveland and local reporting.

Portland

2025 visitor economy

$5.55B

Direct visitor spending

8.5M

Person-trips reported for the Portland region

Source: Travel Portland.

Important: Cleveland’s “visits” and Portland’s “person-trips” use different measures, so the raw visitor counts are not directly comparable.

Cleveland is approaching its pre-pandemic visitor volume

Greater Cleveland recorded 19.6 million visitors in 2019 before falling to 13.8 million in 2020. Its 18.9 million visits in 2025 put it at roughly 96% of its 2019 visitor volume.

Axios

Cleveland is also converting visitation into economic activity. In 2024, direct visitor spending reached $6.9 billion, increasing 4%—outpacing inflation by 1.3%. Business visits grew 7%, while more than 300 meetings and conventions attracted over 208,000 people and generated nearly $200 million in local economic activity.

Portland has recovered spending—but still has a convention and hotel problem

Portland’s direct visitor spending rose from $2.18 billion in 2020 to $5.55 billion in 2025. That is a substantial rebound. Yet the nominal 2025 figure remained slightly below the $5.62 billion recorded in 2019—and inflation means those dollars do not buy as much as they did before the pandemic.

Source: The Official Guide to Portland

More tellingly, the City of Portland’s own reporting says hotel occupancy and room rates remain below 2019 peaks and convention bookings are weaker than desired. City budget documents have also described Portland’s tourism recovery as lagging comparable markets.

source: Portland.gov

The lesson for Portland

Cleveland demonstrates the value of a coordinated visitor-economy strategy: conventions, business travel, major events, attractions, and destination marketing that bring outside dollars into local businesses.

Portland has many of the same assets, including a major convention center, a strong food and beverage scene, arts and cultural institutions, and access to Oregon’s outdoor destinations. The challenge is converting those assets into sustained overnight stays, stronger hotel performance, and more convention bookings.

Downtown Portland’s hotel industry is still struggling to recover from the devastating collapse in tourism, business travel, and public confidence that followed years of worsening crime, visible drug use, homelessness, and failed city leadership particularly the city council peacock’s wasting finite time and taxpayer money on policy that doesn’t move the needle to improve safety and quality of life including foie gras ban, polyamorous legislation and international issues that have zero to do with responsibilities as a Portland City Councilor (I’m looking at you, Mitch Green, Angelita Morillo, Jamie Dunphy, Tiffany Lane, Candace Avalos and Sameer Kanal).

The conclusion is not that Cleveland has fully recovered and Portland has failed. Both cities have rebounded substantially. But Cleveland’s rising visitor counts and convention activity offer encouraging evidence of momentum, while Portland’s own reports identify continuing weaknesses in hotel and convention performance.

Portland needs to focus less on congratulating itself for incremental gains and more on restoring visitor confidence, attracting major events, improving the downtown experience, and making the city competitive for conventions and business travel. Tourism is not just a feel-good statistic. It supports jobs, small businesses, hotel revenues, and tax receipts that help pay for public services.