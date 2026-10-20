Brian Owendoff

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
7d

What can Rose City Learn from the Forest City?

We can learn that Midwestern pragmatism is much more effective than far left progressivism. And that having a city run by DSA and DSA adjacent types doesn’t work.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
7d

I understand that some of the ideal candidates for office-to-residential conversion in Portland - older buildings in the terra cotta district - were upgraded to prime office real estate not too long ago. Did that result in a material reduction in the stock of convertible buildings? What impact do Portland’s rules on seismic upgrades and facade repair have on the economics of conversion here? Then there is the seemingly intractable problem of the infestation of parts of Portland’s historic downtown by homeless lowlife, addicts and the mentally ill.

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