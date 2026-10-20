A recent report from commercial real estate firm Newmark found that Cleveland has converted or slated for conversion 4.5 million square feet of downtown office space to residential use since 2020, ranking No. 1 among Midwest cities.

Cleveland also leads the region in completed projects, with 15 office-to-residential conversions finished during the study period. Additionally,

22.3% of downtown office space has been converted or is in the process of being converted.

The trend is reshaping Downtown Cleveland, breathing new life into existing buildings and creating new housing opportunities and creating an 18 hour walkable urban core with great multi-modal access.

U.S. Midwest central business districts are in the midst of the largest wave of office building repositioning to take place in a generation.

Across the 10 markets tracked by Newmark’s Midwest Research Team, 176 office properties totaling more than 38.1 million square feet are completed, under construction, proposed or under active speculation “wildcard” conversion candidates for residential, hospitality or other uses.

Of that pipeline, 110 projects representing 21.1 million square feet have already been removed from the office inventory through completed conversions or active construction.

Another 17.0 million square feet is proposed or remains in the speculative pipeline.

The buildings entering the conversion pipeline are overwhelmingly older, lower-tier assets.

The median building age at conversion is 106 years, with 70.3% of candidate properties built before 1945 and most being Class B and Class C with a median change in basis showing a 23.2% decline in value.

Renovation costs average $339.40/SF on an unweighted basis and $277.24/SF on an SF-weighted basis, ranging from $193.22/SF in Milwaukee to $342.29/SF in Chicago.

Total renovation spending for active and completed projects exceeds $8.5 billion, rising to $11.0 billion including district-scale master redevelopment budgets.

Public incentives are a decisive factor in project feasibility. Every market in this study has at least one active property tax abatement, tax-increment-financing district, or a state historic tax credit. Because roughly 70% of conversion candidates predate 1945, historic tax credits are particularly consequential for the current pipeline.

The report (link below) examines the Midwest conversion landscape market by market, identifies the assets and sponsors driving activity, evaluates the financial and public-policy conditions shaping feasibility and offers a practical framework for assessing future conversion candidates, outlining the implications for owners, lenders, municipalities and investors.

The key conclusion is the Midwest’s office conversion wave is not over. The 17.0 million SF proposed-plus-wildcard pipeline is nearly as large as the space already removed from office inventory.

What can Portland learn from Cleveland?

I’ve evaluated more than 40 office and hotel buildings in Portland, Oregon that were returned to lenders and considered for residential conversion.

From that experience, a clear rule of thumb has emerged: if the combined cost of acquiring the property and converting it approaches 80% of the cost of building new, it’s usually better to stop and pursue new construction.

Ground-up development tends to deliver a better tenant experience, modern amenities, on site parking and improved energy efficiency.

Market differences also matter. Cities like Cleveland have a strong supply of older buildings with shallower floor plates that are more suitable for residential conversion.

In contrast, Portland’s newer office inventory often has floor depths of 100 to 110 feet, which makes those buildings far less practical for apartment conversion.

Extended stay hotels with in place galley kitchens have highest probability of conversion that makes economic & livability sense.

To accelerate office-to-residential conversions in downtown Portland, the city, state, and Prosper Portland have established a set of financial incentives, streamlined processes, and regulatory adjustments:

System Development Charge (SDC) Waivers:Developers can receive exemptions from SDCs (which typically run up to $15,000+ per multi-family unit) worth up to $3 million per project to offset seismic retrofit and conversion costs, provided they commit to keeping the units residential for at least 10 years.[1, 2, 3]

Embodied Carbon & Energy Loans: Prosper Portland, in partnership with the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF), offers specialized pilot loan programs (such as 2%, 10-year forgivable loans) providing up to $60,000 per unit for embodied carbon savings and up to $25,000 per unit for energy efficiency upgrades. [1, 2, 3]

Adjusted Seismic & Life-Safety Standards: Portland has relaxed certain seismic upgrade requirements specifically for adaptive-reuse conversions—bringing them below new-construction standards while still ensuring life-safety performance. [1, 2, 3]

Dedicated Multidisciplinary Permitting: Portland Permitting & Development assigns a single point of contact and a multidisciplinary project team (spanning Environmental Services, Fire, Housing, Transportation, Urban Forestry, and Water) to conduct site walk-throughs and early assistance meetings prior to formal permit application. [1]

Central City Zoning Rewrites: The city is actively updating downtown zoning rules and exploring expanded policy tools to unlock housing capacity in high-vacancy sub-districts like Old Town, Chinatown, and the Broadway corridor.

Market Supply & Demand Matters

Right now, Portland has 35,000 vacant market-rate apartments and 2,200 vacant affordable apartments and 4,500 homes for sale.

That doesn't suggest a housing shortage but suggests an affordability and economic opportunity problem.

The real issue is that the City of Portland has failed to create an environment that supports job growth, living-wage employment, and a strong local economy.

This situation illustrates why we are better off providing rent vouchers to low-income households than subsidizing below-market projects. We also shouldn't be burdening new housing developers with requirements to provide subsidized units, known as

"inclusionary zoning".

The decline in market rents also explains why downtown

redevelopment of offices to residential won't happen. Office buildings rarely have a design that's is easily converted to housing, so offering conversion as a solution to high housing costs is a false promise.

We need to recognize that many of the local planning initiatives, from growth management in the 1970's and subsidized housing requirements of the 2020's are preventing the Oregon economy from growing.

To Revitalize Portland, we need new land use laws and more rational municipal regulation.

https://www.nmrk.com/insights/thought-leadership/the-midwest-office-reset-how-cbd-conversions-are-reshaping-downtowns