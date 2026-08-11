Brian Owendoff

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pogi's avatar
pogi
17h

Bureaucrats constantly believe that they are the smartest people in the room. Unfortunately, they never run out of other people’s money (OPM).

How many bureaucrats responsible for that financial waste failed up in the system?

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Theresa Griffin Kennedy's avatar
Theresa Griffin Kennedy
16h

Excellent article Brian. Very informative about the history and the challenges facing this old building. Well done.

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