Centennial Mills should have been one of Portland’s great waterfront redevelopment stories.

Instead, it became a case study in what happens when government owns a valuable piece of real estate for a quarter century, spends tens of millions of dollars, repeatedly changes the rules, and still cannot get the property redeveloped.

A Historic Portland Landmark

Built in 1910 along the Willamette River, Centennial Mills originally operated as Crown Mills, producing flour for markets around the world. The six-story concrete mill, grain elevators and waterfront infrastructure became an important part of Portland’s early 20th-century wheat-export economy.

The mill survived a major fire shortly after opening, expanded throughout the 1920s, endured the Great Depression and operated around the clock during its peak years.

After World War II, Balfour-Guthrie sold the facility to Centennial Flouring Mills of Tacoma. The property was subsequently acquired by Archer Daniels Midland, which eventually shut down production in the late 1990s as the aging facility became increasingly obsolete.

That is where the story should have ended: an obsolete industrial property transitioning into a new use.

Instead, Portland government took ownership.

And the problems began.

25 Years of Government Ownership

In 2000, the Portland Development Commission—now Prosper Portland—acquired the approximately 4.4-acre property for roughly $7.7 million.

The city envisioned public access, historic preservation and redevelopment.

Twenty-five years later, Portland had spent at least $27 million on the property by 2019, before accounting for another five years of carrying costs, maintenance, lost opportunity and foregone property-tax revenue.

What did taxpayers get in return?

A severely deteriorated property, multiple failed development efforts, demolished historic structures and, ultimately, a site facing emergency demolition after the massive August 2026 fire.

That is not redevelopment.

That is government stewardship failure.

The Developers Kept Coming. The Projects Kept Dying.

The history is remarkably consistent.

2006 — LAB Holdings

California developer Shaheen Sadeghi and LAB Holdings proposed a roughly $46 million mixed-use food-oriented redevelopment.

The deal eventually collapsed amid disputes over the city’s changing requirements and the developer’s inability to secure tenants and financing.

Sadeghi later sued the Portland Development Commission, alleging that the agency had made false representations and breached its agreement.

The dispute ultimately ended in a 2013 settlement in which the city paid $200,000 and waived approximately $480,000 in loans.

2013–2014 — Harsch Investment Properties

Local developer Harsch Investment Properties, associated with Jordan Schnitzer, explored redevelopment but ultimately walked away after negotiations over public subsidies failed.

2015–2016 — Demolition

By this point, the buildings had deteriorated so badly that the city demolished most of the complex, leaving the primary mill structure and water tower.

Think about that.

Portland spent years trying to preserve a historic property—while allowing the property to deteriorate to the point where much of it had to be demolished.

2018–2019 — The Lynd Company

Texas-based The Lynd Company proposed housing and a public park.

The project ultimately collapsed under the weight of adaptive-reuse costs, environmental remediation and regulatory requirements.

2021–2026 — More Attempts, More Failure

Subsequent private buyers and development concepts—including proposals involving waterfront restaurants and entertainment—also failed to materialize.

The reasons varied, but the underlying problems remained remarkably consistent:

Historic-preservation requirements

Environmental remediation

Waterfront regulations

River setbacks

Seismic deficiencies

Structural deterioration

Permitting complexity

High adaptive-reuse costs

Uncertain development economics

After 25 years, the pattern is impossible to ignore.

Developers were not the problem. The development environment was.

The Private Sector Wasn’t Given a Fair Shot

When I was running the Portland office of Opus Northwest, we controlled the Centennial Mills site for approximately 90 days and seriously evaluated redevelopment opportunities.

We looked at both new construction and adaptive reuse, including residential.

The city made it clear that office development would be severely restricted, with only narrow categories of office uses—such as food and beverage and outdoor apparel—being contemplated.

That is an important detail because Portland often talks about private developers as though they simply refuse to build.

That isn’t what happened here.

Developers repeatedly showed interest.

The problem was that the economics and regulatory constraints increasingly made redevelopment impossible.

The Math Is Brutal

By 2019, Prosper Portland had reportedly spent at least $27 million on Centennial Mills, including the acquisition price, maintenance and other expenditures.

Since then, add another five years of carrying costs.

Add the opportunity cost.

Add decades of foregone property-tax revenue.

And then consider what Prosper ultimately recovered:

Approximately $7 million from PacifiCorp for an easement in 2023

Approximately $1.25 million from the property’s 2024 sale

That’s roughly $8.25 million recovered against decades of public expenditures.

And now the historic property has suffered catastrophic fire damage.

This is not an argument against redevelopment.

It is an argument against government trying to be the developer.

And Now We Have a Scapegoat

There has also been speculation and political messaging attempting to connect developer Stu Lindquist to the Centennial Mills fire.

I have seen no credible evidence establishing that Lindquist was involved.

That distinction matters.

Accusing someone of insurance fraud or arson is extraordinarily serious. The financial, criminal and personal consequences would be enormous.

Why would someone with reportedly more than $200 million in property owned outright risk all of that over a $1.25 million investment?

Without evidence, this looks less like accountability and more like political scapegoating.

Portland doesn’t need another conspiracy theory.

It needs facts.

Portland’s Real Lesson From Centennial Mills

The most important lesson isn’t that historic buildings are difficult to redevelop.

Everyone already knows that.

The lesson is that government ownership does not magically overcome difficult development economics.

In fact, government can make those economics substantially worse.

Portland’s most successful neighborhoods—including the Pearl District, South Waterfront, Mississippi and the West End—were largely transformed through private investment.

The private sector took the risk.

Private capital found the tenants.

Private developers navigated construction.

Private owners paid property taxes.

Government’s role should be to establish predictable rules, provide infrastructure and get out of the way.

Instead, Portland spent 25 years attempting to control the outcome of one property while watching its value deteriorate.

Portland Doesn’t Need More Government Competition

This is especially important given Portland’s current real-estate market.

The city already has an enormous amount of vacant office space and a deeply distressed hotel market. Adding more government-driven office or hotel development makes little economic sense.

If Portland genuinely wants more housing, the answer is not for government to compete with private developers by becoming a subsidized developer itself.

Remove the barriers and let private capital build.

And if affordability is the objective, there is a much more direct solution:

Subsidize the renter—not the building.

Direct rental assistance allows households at different income levels to access existing housing while allowing market forces to determine where and what gets built.

New housing also matters because increasing supply creates competition for older inventory. As newer buildings come online, older properties have to compete on price and amenities.

That is how you create affordability at scale.

The Centennial Mills Verdict

Centennial Mills wasn’t destroyed in 2026.

It was allowed to decay for 25 years.

The fire was the final chapter—not the cause of the failure.

The real failure was a quarter century of government ownership, spending, regulation, changing development expectations and missed opportunities.

Five developers tried.

Projects failed.

At least one developer sued.

The city settled.

Millions were spent.

Historic buildings were demolished.

The property was eventually sold for a fraction of the public investment.

And now, after all that, Portland is facing the emergency demolition of what remains.

If that isn’t a post-mortem of government failure, what is?

Prosper Portland delenda est.

Portland doesn’t need another task force to study Centennial Mills.

It needs to learn the lesson:

Government should create the conditions for private investment—not spend 25 years trying to replace it

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