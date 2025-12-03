Rent Control’s Impact: The Montgomery County Lesson

Montgomery County, Maryland enacted rent control in July 2024 — and the before-and-after numbers tell the entire story.

In the first eight months of 2024, before rent control took effect, Montgomery County issued building permits for 2,093 multifamily units, nearly matching the output of every other Maryland county combined.

In the first eight months of 2025, after rent control was implemented, Montgomery County issued permits for just 54 multifamily units. Meanwhile, all other Maryland counties held steady, issuing 2,248 permits.

Montgomery County didn’t just slow down — its development pipeline collapsed. The rest of the state continued building.

Supporters often argue MoCo’s rent cap shouldn’t deter construction because new buildings are exempt — but only for 23 years. That detail reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of how multifamily capital works. Every investor is thinking about their exit: Who is the next buyer? A looming 23-year expiration may not directly affect the initial operator, but it absolutely suppresses the property’s future value. If the next buyer faces regulated rents, today’s investor faces reduced bids — and projects become financially unviable long before ground is ever broken.

This same dynamic in St. Paul, Minnesota after its 2021 rent control ordinance: development stalled while neighboring cities boomed, leaving St. Paul on the sidelines of the largest apartment construction surge in 50 years.

Rent control may be politically popular, but the evidence — from Montgomery County to St. Paul to decades of academic research — shows it consistently backfires, harming the very residents it aims to help by choking off new housing supply.

There is no shortcut to affordability.



The most proven, effective, and lasting solution is simple: Build more housing!

