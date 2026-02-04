California already has some of the highest taxes in the country. Now lawmakers are flirting with an idea that might be the most counterproductive yet: a so-called “billionaire tax.”

The proposal is simple in theory and disastrous in practice — a one-time 5% tax on net worth over $1 billion, retroactive to January 1 of this year. Not income. Wealth. And not future wealth — past wealth.

If that sounds like the kind of thing that would cause rich people to pack their bags, that’s because it already has.

California is reportedly losing about one taxpayer per minute, and this proposal poured gasoline on the fire. Because the tax would apply retroactively, wealthy residents didn’t wait around to see if it passed. They left before the new year — decisively and at scale.

According to Chamath Palihapitiya, venture capitalist and cohost of the All-In podcast, billionaires fleeing California in December alone took roughly $1 trillion in assets with them. That’s not a rounding error. That’s a catastrophic shrinkage of the tax base in a state already facing budget problems.

Among those who reportedly left is Google cofounder Larry Page, who took whatever assets he legally could with him. He won’t be the last.

The Tax Base California Can’t Afford to Lose

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: California depends heavily on its highest earners. The top 1% already pay about half of all state income taxes. When they leave, the state doesn’t just lose symbolic villains — it loses actual revenue.

And once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Supporters of the billionaire tax argue that the wealthy can afford it. That may be true in the abstract, but it misses the practical reality: the very rich are different from you and me. As F. Scott Fitzgerald famously observed, they have options.

They can restructure assets. They can defer income. They can move.

Most middle-class Californians can’t.

Ironically, that means the middle class would end up paying the price, not the billionaires. When the tax base erodes at the top, governments don’t suddenly become leaner and more disciplined. They look elsewhere for revenue.

That’s how temporary taxes become permanent.

That’s how “taxing the rich” turns into higher sales taxes, higher fees, higher property taxes, and fewer services.

Welcome to Hotel California: you can check out anytime you like, but if you’re middle class, you might never leave.

The Problem With Taxing “Wealth”

There’s also a deeper, structural problem with this proposal: it taxes unrealized gains.

In other words, it taxes assets based on what the government says they’re worth today — even though that value may vanish tomorrow.

Anyone who’s ever owned stocks knows how absurd this is. Asset prices fluctuate constantly. You don’t actually know what something is worth until you sell it. Taxing theoretical value means taxing money that may never exist.

That’s not just unfair — it’s economically illiterate.

It also invites endless disputes, arbitrary valuations, and perverse incentives. When the state decides when your assets are valued and how, you’re no longer operating in a predictable system. You’re operating in a guessing game where the house always wins.

Even Billionaires Hate This Idea

If you want a sense of how damaging this proposal could be, look at who’s fighting it.

Billionaires from across the political spectrum are nearly unanimous in their opposition. Peter Thiel has reportedly donated $3 million to defeat the measure. Others speaking out include Chris Larsen, Palmer Luckey, and David Sacks.

These aren’t people who agree on much — but they agree on this.

And that should tell lawmakers something.

When wealthy residents flee preemptively, when capital evaporates overnight, and when future innovators decide not to come in the first place, the damage compounds. Less investment. Fewer jobs. Lower long-term growth.

More people leave.

More congressional seats disappear.

More revenue dries up.

A Tax That Hurts the State It Claims to Help

California already struggles with affordability, population loss, and business flight. A retroactive wealth tax doesn’t solve those problems — it accelerates them.

This isn’t about defending billionaires. It’s about recognizing incentives and reality. Capital is mobile. Talent is mobile. And once trust in a tax system is broken, it’s incredibly hard to rebuild.

If this tax passes, California won’t become more equitable or prosperous. It will simply become smaller, poorer, and more desperate for revenue — and the people least able to leave will be the ones left holding the bag.

Sometimes the most “progressive” idea turns out to be the most regressive outcome of all

