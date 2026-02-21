Portland officials once again overpromised and underdelivered — this time at the direct expense of people with disabilities and the surrounding community.

Residents of the Pearl District, both housed and unhoused, are raising alarms after the city quietly scrapped a promised shuttle connecting the Northrup overnight-only shelter to the Oasis day center in Old Town, roughly a mile away. The shuttle wasn’t a luxury. It was a basic accommodation for people with limited mobility who are forced out of the shelter every morning and left to fend for themselves for most of the day.

The Oasis day center was created by the city as a designated place for shelter users to go during daytime hours. Without reliable transportation, that promise is meaningless.

A spokesperson for Urban Alchemy, Jes Montejano, confirmed Thursday that the shuttle is technically “back” — but only in name. It now runs on an undefined, ad hoc basis, with no set route, no schedule, and no way for low-mobility individuals to request a ride.

Let that sink in: people who physically cannot make the walk have no way to access the service supposedly created for them.

“Urban Alchemy is in control of it, but works closely with the city,” Montejano said, adding that the shuttle only runs when someone asks for help — except there’s no mechanism for shelter clients themselves to ask. Montejano also claimed the shuttle was always intended to be informal, despite prior public assurances that transportation would be provided.

That explanation strains credibility.

Community members say the fallout is obvious. Corinne Frechette, a longtime volunteer who regularly helps at the Northrup shelter, says the number of people with disabilities staying there has dropped noticeably. She believes the reason is simple: without transportation, they can’t realistically get between the shelter, Blanchet House’s daily hot breakfast, and the Oasis day center.

“For an able-bodied individual without significant belongings, the walk is 15 to 20 minutes,” Frechette wrote to city councilors. “For people carrying everything they own, managing disabilities, or living with severe mental illness, that distance is a serious barrier.”

Meanwhile, the city is sitting on more than $126 million in unspent homelessness and housing funds — taxpayer money that was explicitly allocated to address these exact problems.

And yet, Portland claims it cannot manage something as basic as a predictable shuttle route.

Shelter clients are kicked out for roughly 14 hours a day, not because it’s humane or sensible, but because Medicaid reimbursement rules cap shelter stays at 10 hours. If the city is going to enforce that policy, then it has an obligation to provide safe, reliable transportation during the hours people are expelled onto the streets.

Failing to do so is inhumane to the unhoused — and unfair to law-abiding, tax-paying Portlanders who were promised a system that would reduce disorder, not export it into surrounding neighborhoods.

This isn’t a misunderstanding. It’s another broken commitment, another example of the city refusing to follow through — even when the money is already there and the need is undeniable.

https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2026/02/broken-promise-or-misunderstanding-portland-homeless-shelter-shuttle-no-longer-runs-a-set-route.html