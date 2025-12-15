What happened was an act of antisemitic terror. Sajid Akram and his son carried out a brutal attack driven by hatred, turning a celebration of Hanukkah into a scene of unimaginable violence. Innocent Jewish families gathered in joy were instead met with gunfire, leaving 15 people dead and dozens more wounded.

In the midst of the horror, one man chose courage over fear.

Ahmed al Ahmed, a humble fruit shop owner, a Lebanese Christian Maronite, and a father of two, risked his own life to stop the bloodshed. Without hesitation, he intervened and disarmed Sajid Akram, an act that likely saved countless lives. While others fled, Ahmed ran toward danger — not because he had to, but because it was the right thing to do.

Sajid Akram was killed at the scene. His son survived and remains in critical condition in hospital.

Amid so much loss and trauma, Ahmed al Ahmed stands as a reminder that humanity can prevail even in the darkest moments. His bravery has rightly been hailed as heroic — a powerful testament to the courage of ordinary people who refuse to let hate win.