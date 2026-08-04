Just before 8 p.m. on July 26, firefighters responded to a report of a backyard fire at the Southwest Portland home of District 4 City Councilor Mitch Green (DSA, D4).

According to the official incident report, firefighters found Green burning a medium-to-large brush pile despite the area’s burn ban.

This is the same councilor who has repeatedly warned about the threat of wildfire in Northwest and Southwest Portland, particularly around Forest Park, which has been described by experts as a major wildfire risk.

This also follows Green’s failure to pay his property taxes despite receiving three past-due notices from Multnomah County.

At a time when Oregon is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons, with more than two million acres burned, ignoring a burn ban isn’t just careless—it’s hypocritical.

Public officials should be setting the standard for following the rules, not acting as though they don’t apply to them.

Some will argue this is a minor incident compared with Portland’s larger challenges.

But accountability isn’t selective. Leaders don’t get a pass on basic public safety because bigger problems exist.

The message this sends is simple: the rules are for everyone else.

(And yes... someone should probably check the fridge for foie gras.)