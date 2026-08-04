Backyard Brush Fire at City Councilor Mitch Green's Home Violated Burn Ban
And yes, someone should probably check the fridge for foie gras...
Just before 8 p.m. on July 26, firefighters responded to a report of a backyard fire at the Southwest Portland home of District 4 City Councilor Mitch Green (DSA, D4).
According to the official incident report, firefighters found Green burning a medium-to-large brush pile despite the area’s burn ban.
This is the same councilor who has repeatedly warned about the threat of wildfire in Northwest and Southwest Portland, particularly around Forest Park, which has been described by experts as a major wildfire risk.
This also follows Green’s failure to pay his property taxes despite receiving three past-due notices from Multnomah County.
At a time when Oregon is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons, with more than two million acres burned, ignoring a burn ban isn’t just careless—it’s hypocritical.
Public officials should be setting the standard for following the rules, not acting as though they don’t apply to them.
Some will argue this is a minor incident compared with Portland’s larger challenges.
But accountability isn’t selective. Leaders don’t get a pass on basic public safety because bigger problems exist.
The message this sends is simple: the rules are for everyone else.
(And yes... someone should probably check the fridge for foie gras.)
His home is immediately adjacent to the Loll Wildwood Natural Area—they literally share a property line.
How unbelievably reckless can someone be? Even if there hadn't been a burn ban, only a colossal idiot would start a brush fire in the middle of summer just 20 feet from a densely wooded urban nature preserve while much of the state is already burning.
I thought supporting the foie gras ban was the height of poor judgment, but apparently there's no limit.
Ditch Mitch in '26.
During the June 2025 budget negotiations, City Councilor Mitch Green sponsored an amendment requiring bureaus to cut external spending on contractors by 2%. This amendment unknowingly pushed the proposed budget $734,000 into the red, forcing the council to pass subsequent amendments to balance it.
Portland City Councilor Mitch Green purchased a cart to open a hot dog stand named "Green Weenies" on a Northwest Portland sidewalk. However, his plan was thwarted when he discovered he needed consent from the adjacent property owner, who refused to grant it, highlighting the strict and restrictive rules for sidewalk vendors.
While portland doom loop accelerates, does Green focus on the biggest three issue in Portland of Safety, addressing humanitarian crisis on streets of mental illness, drug addiction and homelessness or creating an environment for private sector job creation? No, he focuses on virtue signaling legislation like banning foie gras and polyamorous nonsense.
Nope - Mitch Green has not demonstrated that he can walk and chew gum at the same time. Mitch may be on to something when he suggests that foie gras may be an economic issue; he’s just on the wrong side of it. One of the bright spots in Portland’s image remains its excellent food scene. So when the City Council seeks to micromanage restaurant menus, it signals a deep disregard for our local economy and patrons’ choice of restaurants and dishes. If you don’t like foie gras don’t eat it. Don’t like that it’s on the menu then don’t go to that restaurant. But banning a food? GTFOH with that idiocy. What a terrible Councilor.
So Mitch’s latest screw up (beyond worthless virtue signaling legislation that doesn’t address safety, mental health/drug addiction/homelessness or living wage job creation?):
He neglected to pay $7,328 in 2025 taxes on his West Portland Park home through Friday morning, according to Multnomah County records.
The bill was due last November and county officials said they sent notices to the Southwest Buddington Street residence on three occasions, including one last month.
However, Green, who is seeking reelection this fall, said he was unaware of the outstanding balance until a reporter with The Oregonian/OregonLive contacted him about it earlier this week.
“It’s on me that I didn’t pay closer attention,” he
So Mitch can't even read a settlement statement for home refinance and he supposedly has a PhD in economics?
Between a Mitch’s well documented track record of costly mistakes, terrible policies avid support of DSA’s communist manifesto to overthrow our Constitutional Republic after 250 years, 2026, never been a better time to ditch Mitch!