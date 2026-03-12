Catherine — the woman accused of torching Elephants Delicatessen — used to have a life.

Then fentanyl took it.

And policies like Oregon Measure 110 helped clear the path for that destruction.

Yes, she committed a crime. But let’s be honest about the system that produced it.

We decriminalized hard drugs, dismantled consequences, and replaced treatment with ideology.

Then we act surprised when people spiral into addiction, psychosis, and crime.

She’ll be cycled through jail, forced through withdrawals, and then pushed right back out onto the streets with a backpack, no housing, no treatment plan, and no supervision.

No recovery. No stability. No future.

This isn’t compassion. It’s abandonment dressed up as policy.

And the people running Portland and Multnomah County — along with the well-paid nonprofits and bureaucracies funded to “solve” the crisis — keep getting richer while the problem gets worse.

Catherine isn’t functioning. She’s barely capable of making rational decisions.

She’s a human being reduced to survival mode.

A walking casualty of a failed experiment.

And the people who created this disaster still pretend it’s progress.