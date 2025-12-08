Are We Near the Bottom of Portland’s Office Market?
Short answer: Probably not yet — but we’re getting closer.
Key Signals From Recent Sales
1. Extreme Price Resets (75–90% Discounts)
* NUNM purchase the R.L. Woolworth Building at 1621 S.W. First Ave. and Vault the Park Square Building at 100 S.W. Market St. for $13.8M or 47/SF (an 86% discount from the previous sale)
* Gus J. Solomon Courthouse sale at $9/SF
* U.S. Bancorp Tower sale at ~$45M (once valued at >$450M)
* Multiple buildings trading at historic lows and more being listed
These are not signs of stabilization — they are signs of an active price-discovery phase still underway.
2. Supply Pressure Still Rising
You note several million SF up for renewal in the next 24 months.
Given:
* Companies downsizing
* Tenants exiting the CBD
* Very limited net new demand
This means more vacancy is likely to come onto the market, not less. That suggests further downward pressure on rents and values, not a bottom.
3. Demand Fundamentals Remain Weak
* “Demand for office space dead in the water”
* “Lack of growth by downtown tenants”
* “Other tenants completely moving out”
A market doesn’t bottom until:
* Demand begins to rise or
* Supply stops increasing
Neither condition is currently true.
4. Distress Pipeline Still Building
Brokers hint that more distressed sales are coming.
This aligns with:
* Rising interest-rate refinance cliffs (2025–2027)
* Maturing loans on buildings whose values have collapsed 60–90%
* Owners facing reality on deferred capex + remote work dynamics
When more forced sellers come to market, bottoms generally haven’t been reached yet.
5. There Are Positive Signals
Not all news is negative:
* NUNM reactivating the Woolworth Building means new daily users
* More actual occupants restore foot traffic, supporting retail
* Adaptive reuse (education, life sciences, residential) is beginning
These are early green shoots, but still isolated.
So, Has Portland Hit Bottom Yet?
Most indicators point to: Not yet.
Here’s why:
* Prices are still falling transaction by transaction
* More inventory is hitting the market
* Demand remains extremely weak
* Tenants continue shrinking footprints
* More distressed sales expected
* Large lease rollovers coming in 2025–2026
A market bottom typically forms when:
* Buyers see prices stabilizing
* Forced sales taper off
* Leasing velocity improves
* Cap rates stop expanding
Portland’s office market has not met these conditions.
But — we are likely in the later half of the correction
Prices have already dropped 60–90% from peak in some cases. Most of the value destruction may already be reflected in sales.
From here, the bottoming process is less about prices falling further, and more about:
* absorbing vacant space
* repurposing obsolete offices
* seeing population and jobs growth stabilize the urban core
Expect the bottom sometime between 2026–2027,
Bottom Line
* No — the bottom is not here yet.
* Yes — we are much closer than a year ago.
* Recovery will require occupancy growth, not just low prices.
What is the aggregate adjustment doing to tax receipts? Are the city and county still assessing at previous values? Are there other revenue sources for the city and county to offset the drop?