Short answer: Probably not yet — but we’re getting closer.

Key Signals From Recent Sales

1. Extreme Price Resets (75–90% Discounts)

* NUNM purchase the R.L. Woolworth Building at 1621 S.W. First Ave. and Vault the Park Square Building at 100 S.W. Market St. for $13.8M or 47/SF (an 86% discount from the previous sale)

* Gus J. Solomon Courthouse sale at $9/SF

* U.S. Bancorp Tower sale at ~$45M (once valued at >$450M)

* Multiple buildings trading at historic lows and more being listed

These are not signs of stabilization — they are signs of an active price-discovery phase still underway.

2. Supply Pressure Still Rising

You note several million SF up for renewal in the next 24 months.

Given:

* Companies downsizing

* Tenants exiting the CBD

* Very limited net new demand

This means more vacancy is likely to come onto the market, not less. That suggests further downward pressure on rents and values, not a bottom.

3. Demand Fundamentals Remain Weak

* “Demand for office space dead in the water”

* “Lack of growth by downtown tenants”

* “Other tenants completely moving out”

A market doesn’t bottom until:

* Demand begins to rise or

* Supply stops increasing

Neither condition is currently true.

4. Distress Pipeline Still Building

Brokers hint that more distressed sales are coming.

This aligns with:

* Rising interest-rate refinance cliffs (2025–2027)

* Maturing loans on buildings whose values have collapsed 60–90%

* Owners facing reality on deferred capex + remote work dynamics

When more forced sellers come to market, bottoms generally haven’t been reached yet.

5. There Are Positive Signals

Not all news is negative:

* NUNM reactivating the Woolworth Building means new daily users

* More actual occupants restore foot traffic, supporting retail

* Adaptive reuse (education, life sciences, residential) is beginning

These are early green shoots, but still isolated.

So, Has Portland Hit Bottom Yet?

Most indicators point to: Not yet.

Here’s why:

* Prices are still falling transaction by transaction

* More inventory is hitting the market

* Demand remains extremely weak

* Tenants continue shrinking footprints

* More distressed sales expected

* Large lease rollovers coming in 2025–2026

A market bottom typically forms when:

* Buyers see prices stabilizing

* Forced sales taper off

* Leasing velocity improves

* Cap rates stop expanding

Portland’s office market has not met these conditions.

But — we are likely in the later half of the correction

Prices have already dropped 60–90% from peak in some cases. Most of the value destruction may already be reflected in sales.

From here, the bottoming process is less about prices falling further, and more about:

* absorbing vacant space

* repurposing obsolete offices

* seeing population and jobs growth stabilize the urban core

Expect the bottom sometime between 2026–2027,

Bottom Line

* No — the bottom is not here yet.

* Yes — we are much closer than a year ago.

* Recovery will require occupancy growth, not just low prices.