A new survey shows that among major U.S. cities, Portland ranks seventh in the share of child-free young adults who are thinking about moving away.

Why it matters: When large numbers of young people consider relocating, it can point to deeper problems for a city — such as limited job prospects or rising housing costs.

The big picture: Nearly half of young adults in Portland say they are “likely” or “very likely” to leave the city.

“It's about being engaged in your city, feeling pride in your city, as well as having this growing sense of belonging," Sofia Song, global leader of cities research at Gensler's Research Institute, told Axios.

