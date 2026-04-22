AI startup Anthropic is looking into reports of unauthorized access to its Claude Mythos model, a cutting-edge AI system initially rolled out to only a handful of trusted partners due to its advanced cybersecurity potential. Bloomberg’s recent report revealed that the company is investigating claims that the breach occurred via a third-party vendor’s access point—an environment used by external contractors to assist in Anthropic’s work.

The company confirmed on Tuesday that it is probing “a report claiming unauthorized access to Claude Mythos Preview through one of our third-party vendor environments.” The nature of the breach raises alarm bells about Anthropic’s ability to protect its most sensitive technologies from malicious actors. The company had specifically limited access to Claude Mythos, citing concerns that it could be misused in large-scale cyberattacks beyond human capabilities.

The breach allegedly involved a contractor who used their access privileges to infiltrate the model, though Anthropic has stated there’s no evidence of any further unauthorized activity outside the “vendor environment.” These third-party environments, typically employed for model testing, often give contractors access to the systems and data they need to perform their work. However, Anthropic has yet to name the specific vendor involved.

This latest breach adds fuel to the fire of existing fears surrounding Claude Mythos, which has already stirred significant debate among financial institutions and regulators. Experts have warned that if the model falls into the wrong hands, it could be used to exploit vulnerabilities at a speed that exceeds the ability of companies to patch or defend against them.

Anthropic had been cautious with its release of Mythos, granting access only to select partners such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, and CrowdStrike. These companies were given early access to help secure potential vulnerabilities in advance of a broader rollout.

If this breach is confirmed, it will mark the fourth major security failure at Anthropic in the past month alone. The company suffered two leaks of base code for its Mythos and Capybara models in March and April, as well as a Claude code leak on March 31. In light of these ongoing security concerns, the U.S. federal government has banned its agencies from using Anthropic’s products. This decision appears to have been a prudent one, given the series of security lapses.

These incidents highlight a fundamental issue with AI companies: they continue to push out powerful technologies without addressing basic security protocols.

Despite showcasing impressive capabilities, companies like Anthropic are repeatedly failing to secure their systems from preventable breaches.

In a world where AI can be weaponized by malicious actors, the question remains: Is this the future we want to build?

"I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that." - HAL 9000