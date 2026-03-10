Portland doesn’t have a transportation funding crisis — it has a transportation spending addiction.

Instead of streamlining operations, cutting bureaucratic bloat, and restructuring how work actually gets done, the answer from City Hall is always the same: reach deeper into the public’s pockets. No reform. No accountability. Just another tax.

But even that misses the real problem.

Portland doesn’t just have a spending crisis — it has a leadership crisis. A DSA crisis. The reckless spending is just the symptom. The root cause is an ideology that treats taxpayers like an unlimited ATM and believes efficiency is something only the private sector worries about.

Expecting democratic socialists to suddenly prioritize operational discipline is fantasy. That’s not how they govern. They govern by expanding government, growing budgets, and demanding more revenue when the math inevitably collapses.

If voters are truly tired of being taxed into oblivion, the solution isn’t complicated: vote differently. Because nothing about this changes otherwise.

As Councilor Angelita Morillo put it:

“I’m definitely in favor of going all the way, and getting as much funding as possible.”

That tells you everything you need to know about the mindset. Get as much money as possible. Plan later. Accountability optional.

We’ve already lived through this nonsense with Steve Novick’s $0.10-per-gallon gas tax, sold as the fix for transportation funding. And where did that money go? The same place most Portland tax hikes go: into the bureaucratic fog.

Now these same people want another tax to patch a $6 billion infrastructure hole that’s growing by roughly 10% every year.

Their solution? A tax projected to raise $68 million annually.

That’s not a solution. That’s fiscal theater.

Even if the tax raised ten times that amount, they still wouldn’t catch up — because the real problem isn’t revenue.

It’s the people spending it.