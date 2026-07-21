Portland City Hall is at it again.

Councilor Candace Avalos is proposing yet another layer of climate regulations on commercial buildings, more reporting requirements, more compliance costs, more bureaucracy, and potentially another $380-per-ton carbon penalty for buildings that exceed emissions limits.

Under Portland City Code Chapter 17.104, large commercial and multifamily buildings are already required to meet increasingly stringent energy performance standards, submit annual energy reports, and ultimately reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Property owners are also required to provide tenants with additional energy, cooling, and health disclosures.

Now City Hall wants to add even more.

At some point, Portland needs to ask a basic question:

Who exactly is supposed to keep investing here?

Businesses already face one of the nation’s most expensive combinations of taxes, regulations, permitting delays, labor costs, insurance costs, and local fees. Oregon’s carbon policies are already among the most aggressive in North America. Yet instead of asking how to restore competitiveness, City Hall continues searching for new ways to increase the cost of operating a business.

The assumption behind these policies is that businesses simply absorb every new mandate.

They don’t.

Those costs eventually become higher rents, higher consumer prices, reduced hiring, delayed investment, lower wages, or business relocations.

Every additional regulation raises the cost of owning commercial property. Every compliance requirement consumes capital that could otherwise be invested in employees, building improvements, or expansion.

Some companies can absorb those costs.

Many cannot.

They simply choose to invest somewhere else.

When employers leave, high-income taxpayers often leave with them. Investment slows. Office vacancies remain high. The commercial tax base shrinks. City revenues decline.

Then City Hall responds with even higher taxes and more regulations on the businesses that remain.

It’s a cycle Portland has been repeating for years.

This proposal reflects a governing philosophy that treats private enterprise less as the engine of economic growth and more as an endless source of revenue and regulation.

Meanwhile, downtown continues struggling with vacant office buildings, declining investment, and employers questioning whether Portland is still competitive.

Nothing says “economic recovery” quite like another stack of reporting requirements, disclosure mandates, compliance rules, and carbon penalties.

Apparently, City Hall believes vacant office buildings are suffering from one thing above all else:

Too little paperwork.

The theory never changes.

Businesses won’t pass costs on to customers.

Landlords won’t increase rents.

Developers won’t cancel projects.

Employers won’t relocate.

Tax revenues will somehow continue growing despite making investment less attractive every year.

Reality keeps delivering a different answer.

Every new mandate increases the cost of doing business.

Every new fee gets built into rents, prices, or payroll.

Every new regulation makes competing cities look a little more attractive.

Then officials express surprise when another employer leaves, another building sits vacant, another taxpayer moves away, and another budget gap emerges.

There is a limit to how much government can increase the cost of investment before investment goes elsewhere.

Portland doesn’t have a climate leadership problem.

It has a competitiveness problem.

No city has ever regulated its way into economic prosperity. Prosperity comes from attracting investment, creating high-paying jobs, growing businesses, and expanding the tax base—not by continually increasing the cost of doing business.

Portland’s future depends on becoming a city where employers want to invest, entrepreneurs want to build, and families can afford to live.

This proposal moves the city in exactly the opposite direction.

It comes before city council this September. If history repeats itself hundreds of DSA members are ready to sign up to testify and propaganda scripts have already been drafted by NGOs to be immediately released by the communists at Portland Mercury who will tell a big lie, run with it for the 72-hour news cycle. Then, when their lie is completely debunked, just walk away like you never said it. Rinse and repeat. The only people that believe this mendacity are useful idiots.

At this rate, Portland’s fastest-growing industry may not be technology, manufacturing, or housing.

It may be U-Haul rentals.

https://www.portland.gov/code/17/104