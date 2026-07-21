Brian Owendoff

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Veronica's avatar
Veronica
2dEdited

I’m tired of seeing people in red shirts with the same propaganda talking points at council meetings. Im not surprised given the emails I receive from councilor kanal soliciting support for his and his fellow DSA colleagues policy amendments. He’s not asking for true civic engagement or democracy because in reality he couldn’t care less to hear from anyone who disagrees with him. He’s a paternalistic activist who thinks he knows what’s best for his district and the city.

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Tony's avatar
Tony
2d

Another outstanding article with pinpoint reasons, overall picture and accuracy, keep

Publishing its shinning great value to the truth of our shitty eerrrr i mean city

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