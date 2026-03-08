Portlanders are already among the most heavily taxed people in America. Yet instead of asking the obvious question — where is all the money going? — City Hall’s first instinct is always the same: create another tax.

That’s exactly what Jamie Dunphy is proposing.

Not reforms. Not efficiency. Not spending discipline.

More taxes.

And he’s not even pretending otherwise.

Dunphy wants to slap a new streaming tax on services like Netflix and Spotify. His pitch? “No more than a quarter, maybe 50 cents per streaming service.” When asked about the legal problems — because cities across the country have been sued over these taxes — his response was stunning:

“One additional lawsuit over this would not be particularly bad for our budget.”

Let that sink in.

Portland leadership is now openly comfortable raising taxes while knowingly inviting lawsuits, because apparently the city budget is just a slush fund for legal fights and bad policy experiments.

And this is happening on top of an avalanche of other increases already hitting Portland residents.

Electric bills: Customers of Portland General Electric could see rates climb another 2.8%, about $4.49 more per month if the latest hike is approved.

Gas taxes: Oregon lawmakers just passed a 6-cent gas tax increase, bringing the total to 46 cents per gallon. It’s currently paused while voters decide in a May referendum.

Car costs: The same legislation piles on $66 more for vehicle registration and $90 more for title fees.

Parking: Meter rates jumped 25% last summer. Downtown went from $2.40 to $3 per hour, and the city even tried to push meter enforcement to 10 PM before businesses revolted.

Water and sewer: The city already approved a 6.34% increase for water, sewer, and stormwater services this year.

Income taxes: Multnomah County’s Preschool for All income tax increases again in 2026, with the top rate jumping from 3% to 3.8% — despite the program already generating surplus revenue.

Property taxes: Voters approved a 75% hike to the parks levy last November, raising it from $0.80 to $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed value — about $310 more per year for the median homeowner. The kicker? Much of that money can’t legally be used to fix the parks, even though roughly 90% of them are in poor condition.

So while Portlanders struggle with rising rent, rising groceries, and rising interest rates, City Hall’s answer is simple:

Pay more.

What Portland cannot afford right now is another round of tax increases.

What we desperately need instead is a city government willing to ask hard questions about how it spends the enormous amount of money it already collects.

Because so far, most of the “extra” revenue hasn’t gone to cleaner streets, safer neighborhoods, or functioning public services.

It has gone toward building a thicker layer of bureaucracy — expanding upper management, adding staff for councilors, and filling those new positions with political allies and insiders.

That’s not governance.

That’s patronage.

Portland doesn’t have a revenue problem.

It has a leadership problem.