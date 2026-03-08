Brian Owendoff

CharP
1h

📣 The hard question should be cutting the councilors salaries. They gave themself a raise before they even took the job. Also the hiring of at least 3 assistants per councilor when the original plan was they were going to share staff. I hope when it comes time to vote someone thinks about what they are getting for their money. 💸

Autumn
2h

Maybe it’s just me, but, I think wouldn’t hurt if the people (Dunphy, et al.) didn’t come from privilege and didn’t make $130k a year so they could have some context re: real people in Portland desperately trying to make ends meet? So. Tired. of these goons making my city so hard to live in.

1 reply
