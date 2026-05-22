Brian Owendoff

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4h

Yet another warning...

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CelleSoul
2h

Wow! 400k in a state of 4.25M. Thats a big deal! Of course, Republicans will get the blame but is this an Obama care artifact or something else. Where did healthcare go so terribly wrong?

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