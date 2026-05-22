The end of the year — another major warning sign that Oregon’s healthcare system is breaking down.

Providence CEO Eric Wexler blamed “challenging market forces,” government regulations, and competition from massive insurance corporations.

But stripped of corporate PR language, the message is simple: even major insurers are struggling to make money in Oregon’s collapsing healthcare market.

Of course, they’re keeping Medicare Advantage.

As Ralph Nader once said, “Medicare Advantage is the best thing that ever happened for insurance companies.” Taxpayer-funded, heavily subsidized, and extraordinarily profitable, Medicare Advantage remains the golden goose while regular commercial coverage becomes too expensive and unstable to maintain.

This is what happens when healthcare becomes a profit extraction system instead of a public service.

The United States already spends nearly twice as much per person on healthcare as other advanced countries while producing worse outcomes in many areas — including maternal mortality, infant mortality, chronic disease rates, and life expectancy.

Meanwhile Americans get year-long waits for primary care doctors, shrinking provider networks, skyrocketing deductibles, and medical debt.

And Oregon is becoming one of the clearest examples of the spiral.

In Portland and across the state, patients are paying enormous premiums for plans that are increasingly useless when they actually need care. Finding a primary care doctor accepting new patients can take months or even years. Emergency departments are overloaded. Mental health access is collapsing. Rural hospitals are shutting down entirely.

This isn’t just a Portland issue either. Multiple rural hospitals in Oregon have closed in the past year because hospitals nationwide are being crushed by labor shortages, administrative costs, private insurance gamesmanship, and unsustainable operating losses.

Now insurers are retreating too.

Providence covers more than 435,000 people across Oregon, Washington, and California — including more than 400,000 Oregonians. Most of those members will now likely need to find entirely new insurance coverage by 2027 because Providence is exiting nearly all of its commercial insurance business, including employer plans and Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage.

The healthcare industry lobbyists will keep defending this system until the bitter end because too much money depends on it.

And for patients, workers, and hospitals, that ending is looking increasingly bitter by the year.