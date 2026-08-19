Brian Owendoff

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BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
9hEdited

A number of Portland and Oregon agencies have had high turnover in leadership for the last few years. It has grown more problematic, and I’d suggest there are multiple reasons:

— the doom loop has made it harder to recruit quality talent.

— the mediocre leadership at City, County and State agencies doesn’t inspire confidence in would-be applicants.

— hiring and promoting from within can sometimes protect agency issues from public scrutiny a bit longer.

— depending on the industries in question, good help is hard to find across the board. Birthrate decline and outward migration among Oregon’s general population has bolstered scarcity of talent in certain fields over the last two decades, especially in medicine, education and social services.

It took us awhile to dig this hole and it will take a long time to crawl out of it.

That said, I’m sad and only a little surprised to find myself considering a vote for Anyone But Kotek this fall. She has let us down in too many ways to be a serious candidate in 2026.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
13h

Yet another example of the lack of accountability for institutional failure, and Dems protecting their own. Nothing to see here folks, keep moving along.

The majority doesn't care, and nothing will change because the majority does not care and will not vote for change.

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