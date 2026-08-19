Thirteen former Oregon Youth Authority employees have submitted sworn statements describing years of alleged sexual abuse by longtime agency physician Edward Gary Edwards and accusing OYA leadership of knowing about complaints and failing to stop him.

The statements, filed in July, add new weight to a growing group of lawsuits alleging that Edwards sexually abused young men in his care from roughly 2000 to 2017. Edwards, who was known by some youth and staff as “Dr. Cold Fingers,” died in 2025, but the allegations against the state and its former officials are very much alive in court.

And that brings us to a decision by Gov. Tina Kotek that deserves far more scrutiny.

The Oregon Youth Authority is a state agency responsible for the custody and care of young people.

Its director is appointed by the governor. One of the officials named as a defendant in the OYA litigation is Fariborz Pakseresht, who led OYA from 2012 to 2017. The lawsuits allege that Pakseresht and other officials were aware of complaints about Edwards and failed to prevent further abuse. Those are allegations, not adjudicated findings, and Pakseresht has not been accused of personally committing the sexual assaults.

Yet after retiring from state service, Pakseresht was brought back by Gov. Kotek to serve as interim director of the Oregon Health Authority—the state’s enormous public-health agency. The state itself confirms that Kotek asked Pakseresht to return to public service in that role.

Seriously?

At a minimum, this decision raises an obvious question: What due diligence did the governor’s office perform before putting someone named as a defendant in lawsuits alleging institutional failures surrounding sexual abuse of youth in charge of Oregon’s largest health agency?

Did anyone thoroughly review the allegations?

Did anyone talk to the survivors and former OYA employees whose sworn statements describe what they say happened?

Did anyone examine the allegations against Pakseresht before handing him responsibility for an agency entrusted with the health and safety of millions of Oregonians?

And if the governor’s office did conduct that review, what exactly did it find that justified this appointment?

Those aren't partisan questions. They are basic questions of judgment and accountability.

Oregon has spent years confronting failures inside its child-welfare and youth-serving systems.

The lawsuits against OYA allege that warning signs were ignored, complaints were not adequately acted upon, and young people in state custody were left vulnerable to abuse.

Against that backdrop, bringing back a former OYA director who is now a defendant in that litigation to run the Oregon Health Authority looks, at best, extraordinarily careless.

At worst, it demonstrates a deeply troubling lack of judgment at the highest level of state government.

Governor Kotek doesn't get to blame some nameless bureaucracy for this one. She asked Pakseresht to come back. She put him in charge.

Leadership means understanding the risks surrounding the people you appoint—especially when those risks involve allegations of institutional failures involving vulnerable young people.

There is also a larger issue here. Oregon taxpayers have every right to expect state government to learn from its failures. When serious allegations emerge that government officials ignored warnings about abuse, the response should be greater scrutiny, greater transparency and stronger safeguards—not a revolving door that places controversial former officials into other powerful positions.

The governor owes Oregonians a straightforward explanation.

Why was Fariborz Pakseresht considered the right person to lead the Oregon Health Authority while he remains a defendant in lawsuits alleging that, during his tenure at OYA, officials failed to stop a physician accused of sexually abusing young people?

That is not an unreasonable question.

It is the question any responsible governor should have asked before making the appointment.

And if nobody asked it, that is yet another serious failure of judgment on Governor Kotek’s watch.

Oregon deserves better than government officials moving from one troubled agency to another while the people harmed under their watch are still fighting for answers.

https://www.wweek.com/news/state/2026/08/18/new-filings-in-oregon-youth-authority-sex-abuse-lawsuits-allege-long-term-cover-up/