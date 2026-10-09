Brian Owendoff

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Ciatta Thompson's avatar
Ciatta Thompson
Oct 9

Two different friends worked at this hotel post 2020. It has consistently struggled. Prior to the riots, Covid shutdown and lawlessness that the city allowed, this was once a very popular place for events and after work hang outs due to its close proximity to City Hall. This is a shame.

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Alicia Imel's avatar
Alicia Imel
Oct 9

The issue is that Portland promoted itself as a tourist destination for several decades. Corporations overreacted to that and built too many hotels. Then the chaos agents took over with their defund the police and coddle the homeless movements, in addition to the riots that the media absurdly calls “social justice protests.”

On the plus side, hotels can be turned into permanent housing, assuming there are people who want to live downtown. The empty office towers cannot be easily turned into housing.

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