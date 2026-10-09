Another major hotel has changed hands in downtown Portland at a staggering discount. The sale of Hotel Zags for $10 million marks the complete exit of publicly traded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) from the Portland market—and offers another troubling data point in the city’s prolonged commercial real estate downturn.

Pebblebrook was once one of the largest hotel owners in downtown Portland. Now, after selling its remaining property at a fraction of its original purchase price, the REIT has no remaining Portland hotels.

From $47.5 Million to $10 Million

The numbers tell the story.

2008: The hotel underwent a $13 million conversion, on top of the acquisition price, transforming its former motor-inn roots into a boutique property with a mid-century design.

2013: Pebblebrook acquired the property for $47.5 million, or approximately $273,000 per room.

2026: The property sold for just $10 million, or approximately $57,500 per room.

That represents a 79% decline from Pebblebrook’s original purchase price, before accounting for transaction costs, capital improvements, and operating losses. The original $13 million conversion investment makes the economics even more sobering, although the available figures do not establish the buyer’s or seller’s total investment basis.

According to Hotel Management, NewcrestImage acquired the property for $10 million.

Read the transaction report

A Hotel Losing Money

The property’s operating performance offers little reason for optimism.

For the 12 months ended August 31, 2026, Hotel Zags recorded an estimated $800,000 net operating loss, after including an assumed capital reserve equal to 4% of total hotel revenue. Estimated hotel EBITDA was negative $600,000.

In other words, this was not simply a distressed sale of an otherwise thriving asset. The hotel was struggling to generate positive operating earnings while its market value deteriorated.

Pebblebrook’s Portland Retreat

Hotel Zags is the latest and final departure in Pebblebrook’s retreat from Portland.

The company previously sold two other prominent downtown properties:

Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland: Sold to Pacifica Hotels in September 2022 for $32.9 million.

The Heathman Hotel: Sold in early 2023 for $45 million.

With the Hotel Zags sale, Pebblebrook has completed its exit from Portland.

It joins roughly six other publicly traded companies that, according to the broader pattern of commercial property dispositions since 2022, have sold all their commercial assets in the city.

These departures do not, by themselves, prove that every investor has abandoned Portland. But when institutional owners repeatedly sell down their exposure, the pattern raises an unavoidable question: What do investors see that city leaders refuse to confront?

Portland’s Hotel Recovery Is Lagging

Downtown Portland’s hospitality market remains among the weakest-performing major markets in the country.

CoStar data cited in market commentary place Portland among the bottom five U.S. metropolitan hotel markets for post-pandemic recovery, out of approximately 172 to 174 markets tracked.

Downtown hotel occupancy reached just 61.8% in 2025, compared with 71.5% in 2019.

That is a decline of nearly 10 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels. For hotel owners facing labor, insurance, maintenance, financing, and other operating costs, those missing guests translate directly into financial pressure.

One economist has suggested that downtown Portland would need to lose eight full-sized hotels to restore the market to natural occupancy levels.

If that assessment is correct, the problem is not simply that Portland has failed to attract enough visitors. It is also a mismatch between the city’s available hotel inventory and the demand supporting it.

The Problem Is Portland—not Oregon

There is an important distinction between the performance of Oregon’s tourism industry and that of downtown Portland.

Oregon continues to generate substantial visitor spending. The state’s broader travel economy has not disappeared.

Portland, however, is struggling to reclaim its position as the state’s primary urban destination.

The city that once served as the front door for visitors, conventions, business travelers, and regional tourism has lost ground. Lower occupancy, weak hotel earnings, and declining asset values reflect that deterioration.

Hotel Zags is more than another real estate transaction. It is a reminder that the consequences of Portland’s challenges extend beyond office towers and retail storefronts. They reach the hospitality industry, property owners, employees, lenders, investors, and the tax revenues that support city services.

Vote of No Confidence

Pebblebrook entered Portland as an institutional hotel investor and leaves after selling its final property for roughly 21 cents on the dollar relative to its original $47.5 million purchase price.

That is a brutal outcome for an asset that also required a substantial conversion investment.

One transaction cannot explain an entire city’s economic trajectory. But combined with weak hotel occupancy, operating losses, and the departure of other commercial property owners, it reinforces a troubling conclusion: Downtown Portland has an investor-confidence problem that cannot be solved by slogans, ribbon cuttings, or another round of strategic planning.

Until Portland becomes a place where visitors want to stay, businesses want to invest, and property owners can reasonably expect sustainable returns, the city’s commercial recovery will remain elusive.

And the next distressed sale may already be waiting in line

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