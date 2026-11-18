I cannot support this measure. This will be an “everything” tax that raises the cost of living at a time when Portlanders are already strapped for cash. Among the 400 companies are those that bring us cars, clothes, and food, and will further disrupt supply chains that small businesses depend on in order to survive. This will absolutely lead to store closures for vital necessities and will worsens inequality of access to necessary goods and services for those who depend on public transit. The council must act in the interests of our own tax base, which will evaporate from under us. Rather than the idealistic vision of “things just being a little more expensive and Billionaires footing the bill”, the result of this policy will be capital flight, continued population loss, and a lot of Portlanders driving to a neighboring city to do any form of day-to-day commerce.

“Fair Share Tax'“ is an interesting exercise in political semantics. The more important economic question is whether increasing the cost of doing business in an already struggling urban economy will attract investment, jobs, and capital—or accelerate their departure. Portland should be very careful about discovering, after the fact, that fiscal arithmetic and economic vitality are not the same thing.”

Any additional taxes that discourage larger businesses from operating in Portland will hurt small businesses. Small businesses depend on employees of big businesses to spend money with small businesses. Employees of Nike, Intel, Columbia and many others support small businesses. This new tax will not create a single new job. In fact it will greatly discourage companies from growing jobs in Portland. Lowering the Portland business tax is a worthwhile goal - I suggest council look at eliminating unneeded city programs and use the savings to cut the business tax. Again - this proposal will only hurt small businesses the long run. I do not work for a big business.

No new taxes. Period. This is a new tax. This will not improve the business investment incentive. In fact it will decrease incentive for large financial investments. Bad idea. Bad policy. Bad for Portland.

My testimony for tonight’s 6:00 PM PST City Council Meeting:

You’re driving up the cost of living, not reducing it.

Portland’s so-called Fair Share Tax is another ideologically driven DSA experiment masquerading as economic justice. And once again, working families will be left paying the bill.

Let’s get something straight: Businesses don’t magically absorb higher taxes, fees, and compliance costs. They pass them along through higher prices, higher rents, reduced hiring, lower wages, and ultimately, decisions to leave Portland.

So who really pays? Consumers, employees, small businesses, and the middle class.

That’s the first problem. The second is potentially even more serious: LITIGATION.

The CEO compensation ratio relies on Median Employee Compensation, a calculation familiar from the federal Dodd-Frank disclosure requirements.

But here’s the problem: Those calculations use a corporation’s worldwide employee population—not simply its Portland workforce.

That raises a legitimate legal question: Is Portland attempting to impose a local tax penalty using compensation data that includes employees and economic activity entirely outside its jurisdiction?

The city’s existing Business License Tax is structured around a Portland business nexus. This proposal raises serious questions about how far the city can reach beyond that nexus.

And what happens when a corporation has no physical Portland location? Which employees count? How is the median calculated? What establishes the jurisdictional connection?

These aren’t minor technicalities. They’re fundamental questions of statutory authority, tax administration, and potential constitutional challenges.

Has the city obtained a rigorous legal analysis? Has anyone independently evaluated the litigation exposure? And what happens when taxpayers are left footing the bill for defending a poorly constructed ordinance?

Because political ambition doesn’t excuse incompetent tax policy.

Every mandate costs money. Every additional compliance requirement consumes resources. Every new tax makes Portland a less attractive place to invest, hire, expand, and build businesses.

You cannot simultaneously claim to support working families while implementing policies that make it more expensive to employ them.

You cannot lecture businesses about affordability while continually increasing the cost of doing business.

And you certainly cannot tax, regulate, and penalize your way into economic prosperity.

Stop the political virtue-signaling. Stop treating employers as an endless revenue source. And stop making Portland more expensive for the very people who keep this city functioning.

Portland needs economic growth, not another ideological experiment paid for by working families.

Brian Owendoff, District 4 Resident and Business Owner