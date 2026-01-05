For years, the technology sector embraced a comforting story: software would eat the world, carbon would fade away, and economic growth would become ever more detached from the physical constraints of energy, geography, and resources. Artificial intelligence has shattered that illusion.

Large-scale AI systems require extraordinary amounts of electricity. Training and operating frontier models demands continuous, reliable power at a scale once associated with heavy industry. Data centers running advanced AI already consume as much electricity as small cities, and every indication suggests demand will continue to rise as models scale and AI deployment expands across the economy.

As a result, energy—long treated as a background input in the digital economy—has become a core strategic asset.

Major technology companies are now scrambling to secure long-term power capacity, signing decades-long contracts, investing directly in generation, and siting data centers near reliable baseload sources. In the AI era, cheap and abundant electricity is no longer just an operational concern; it is a competitive advantage.

This creates a striking irony. The same technology sector that spent years assuming a rapid decline in fossil fuel relevance has created conditions where energy abundance and security matter more than ever. AI does not run on aspiration. It runs on electrons—and today, most of those electrons are still generated by hydrocarbons.

Even aggressive renewable deployment does not change this near-term reality. Wind and solar are valuable, but they are intermittent. Grid-scale storage remains expensive and limited. Nuclear power is expanding, but slowly. For the foreseeable future, the reliability that AI systems demand will continue to depend heavily on oil, natural gas, and coal—resources that must be mined, drilled, and transported.

This reality has major geopolitical consequences, particularly in the strategic competition between the United States and China.

The United States today enjoys something close to energy security. Through a combination of domestic oil and gas production and hemispheric supply, it is largely insulated from the kinds of energy shocks that defined the second half of the 20th century. By contrast, China remains heavily dependent on imported oil and gas, much of it flowing from the Middle East and Russia through vulnerable maritime chokepoints.

In a prolonged competition centered on energy-intensive technologies like artificial intelligence, that asymmetry matters enormously. Energy insecurity raises costs, constrains policy choices, and introduces strategic fragility. Energy abundance does the opposite: it supports industrial resilience, technological scaling, and geopolitical flexibility.

China is not blind to this vulnerability. It is rapidly expanding coal generation, accelerating nuclear construction, and reorganizing its data infrastructure to maximize control rather than efficiency. But these efforts come with trade-offs. Coal is domestic but dirty. Nuclear is powerful but slow to deploy. And none fully erase China’s exposure to external supply disruptions.

The United States, by contrast, can scale AI atop a foundation of relatively secure energy. That advantage compounds over time.

Seen through this lens, recent developments in places like Venezuela matter less for their immediate production impact than for what they symbolize. They mark the completion of a broader shift away from the illusion that advanced economies can simply will themselves beyond fossil fuels without cost. Energy realism is reasserting itself.

The economic implications are profound. Reliable energy underpins manufacturing resilience, reduces recession risk, and enables the build-out of energy-hungry digital infrastructure. After 50 years of recurring oil shocks that constrained growth and narrowed foreign policy options, the United States has finally achieved something approaching energy security—just as a new technological era makes that security newly valuable.

The deeper lesson is uncomfortable but unavoidable: the AI revolution is not weightless. It is grounded in steel, concrete, fuel, and power plants. Far from dissolving the importance of geography and resources, artificial intelligence has restored them to center stage.

In the coming decade, nations that can generate abundant, reliable energy will shape the future of AI—and, by extension, economic and military power. Those that cannot will find themselves constrained, no matter how sophisticated their algorithms.

The digital age, it turns out, still runs on power.