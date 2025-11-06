The major issue in homelessness is not a lack of housing — it’s a lack of accountability. Our society has grown unwilling to say no. No, you can’t camp in public spaces. No, you can’t defecate in the streets. No, you can’t panhandle aggressively. No, you can’t use drugs openly and leave needles scattered around. A city that tolerates these behaviors cannot function. Enforcing basic standards of public order isn’t cruelty; it’s the foundation of civilization.

We’ve allowed compassion to become paralysis. The result is that cities are being destroyed by neglect — not because we lack empathy, but because we’ve confused permissiveness with care. The people we’ve elected enable the homeless to remain trapped in victimhood rather than helping them rebuild responsibility and dignity.

What Cities Should Do

Establish organized, service-supported shelter areas.

Cities should use existing shelters and supplement them with simple, functional facilities — such as surplus military tents on leased or unused industrial land. These should include dining and recreation tents, medical care, and hygiene facilities. Require cleanup and relocation once facilities exist.

When adequate temporary shelter is available, cities must clear illegal encampments humanely but firmly — without arrests unless there’s resistance. The streets belong to everyone, not just those living on them. Offer work and responsibility.

Residents able to work should be hired to help operate the camps, prepare meals, and maintain facilities. This restores purpose and structure — essential first steps toward stability. Reinstate custodial care for the severely ill.

Those incapable of caring for themselves due to mental illness or addiction must receive mandatory treatment and care. Closing our state mental hospitals without reform was a grave mistake. We need updated institutions to provide humane, long-term support.

This approach would cost far less and deliver far better results than the failed “housing first” experiments that ignore the root problems of addiction, mental illness, and irresponsibility. Most chronically homeless individuals cannot live unassisted in modern society — but that does not justify allowing them to destroy our cities or drive away productive citizens.

We owe compassion to those who suffer, but we owe safety, order, and pride to our communities. A city that says “no” with firmness and “yes” to structured help can still say “yes” to both humanity and hope.

Brian Owendoff is a Portland resident / business owner / civic advocate and has lead teams that have completed over $3.5 billion in commercial real estate development including seven mixed use towers in Downtown Portland. Mr. Owendoff volunteers extensively in the areas of mental health and addiction, working with organizations such as the Behavioral Health Resource Center and Doreen’s Kitchen at Bud Clark Commons, where we serve hundreds of unhoused men monthly. His involvement extends to multiple business, philanthropic, and real estate boards.

This dual perspective—as a developer and as a direct-service volunteer—gives him a unique understanding of Portland’s mental health, unhoused and economic crisis.