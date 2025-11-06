A Tougher, Smarter Approach to Homelessness
The major issue in homelessness is not a lack of housing — it’s a lack of accountability. Our society has grown unwilling to say no. No, you can’t camp in public spaces. No, you can’t defecate in the streets. No, you can’t panhandle aggressively. No, you can’t use drugs openly and leave needles scattered around. A city that tolerates these behaviors cannot function. Enforcing basic standards of public order isn’t cruelty; it’s the foundation of civilization.
We’ve allowed compassion to become paralysis. The result is that cities are being destroyed by neglect — not because we lack empathy, but because we’ve confused permissiveness with care. The people we’ve elected enable the homeless to remain trapped in victimhood rather than helping them rebuild responsibility and dignity.
What Cities Should Do
Establish organized, service-supported shelter areas.
Cities should use existing shelters and supplement them with simple, functional facilities — such as surplus military tents on leased or unused industrial land. These should include dining and recreation tents, medical care, and hygiene facilities.
Require cleanup and relocation once facilities exist.
When adequate temporary shelter is available, cities must clear illegal encampments humanely but firmly — without arrests unless there’s resistance. The streets belong to everyone, not just those living on them.
Offer work and responsibility.
Residents able to work should be hired to help operate the camps, prepare meals, and maintain facilities. This restores purpose and structure — essential first steps toward stability.
Reinstate custodial care for the severely ill.
Those incapable of caring for themselves due to mental illness or addiction must receive mandatory treatment and care. Closing our state mental hospitals without reform was a grave mistake. We need updated institutions to provide humane, long-term support.
This approach would cost far less and deliver far better results than the failed “housing first” experiments that ignore the root problems of addiction, mental illness, and irresponsibility. Most chronically homeless individuals cannot live unassisted in modern society — but that does not justify allowing them to destroy our cities or drive away productive citizens.
We owe compassion to those who suffer, but we owe safety, order, and pride to our communities. A city that says “no” with firmness and “yes” to structured help can still say “yes” to both humanity and hope.
Brian Owendoff is a Portland resident / business owner / civic advocate and has lead teams that have completed over $3.5 billion in commercial real estate development including seven mixed use towers in Downtown Portland. Mr. Owendoff volunteers extensively in the areas of mental health and addiction, working with organizations such as the Behavioral Health Resource Center and Doreen’s Kitchen at Bud Clark Commons, where we serve hundreds of unhoused men monthly. His involvement extends to multiple business, philanthropic, and real estate boards.
This dual perspective—as a developer and as a direct-service volunteer—gives him a unique understanding of Portland’s mental health, unhoused and economic crisis.
From a boots on the ground perspective, the way deflection is offered at this moment in Portland is not working.
I think that considering the reality of the many missing people from SUD, whose families can not even locate is the proof.
If deflection were working, we wouldnt be getting desperate families reaching out daily to on the ground providers over their missing children, mothers, fathers, etc... The few "deflected" individuals are not finding their way "home".
A sobering center will be an important addition, but the actual delivery of what it's going to look like, remains to be seen.
And after being detoxed, will they chose treatment? We have great sobriety paths, such as the City Team model. But for some/many, that path needs to be mandated.
Ideally, as Eli Arnold had outlined during his campaign, we would set up triage hubs, where overnight shelters would be a temporary means to get people fully and permanently housed WITH well suited wrap around services.
There should be services of reentry within the jail system, where people are not solely "treatment ready", but treated for SUD and MH.
They would be provided a social scaffolding of employment, housing and social services.
The absolute chaos of directions we are enduring, is wasteful and morally wrong. People are dying right. People are being trafficked right now.
Not everyone will like a politician who tells the truth. But the ones who do will be loyal.
That is why Sharon Meieran has earned the loyalties of unlikely bedfellows, who all have a lot of traction in their own communities.
Not hating a politician will bring no change, as that person can not rally deep seated enthusiasm or trust.
Eventually one simply has to take a real stand- as uncomfortable as it might be.
I think the city is finally on the right track in dumping the housing first movement. It incentivizes the homeless. Our incentives have grown the population of homeless. As the saying goes, open a food kitchen and more and more people will start showing up.
We should provide the minimum. shelter, food, a shower. They can go themselves to the ER if they have a medical issue.
What is missing is short term psychiatric care in community hospitals. The severely mentally ill need that as do neighborhoods affected adversely by the severely mentally ill. If properly treated for a period they would have an opportunity to begin anew.
Long term hospital care is very detrimental for people with severe mental illness. They get sicker being confined with others who are equally sick. The state could save money by putting them in their own apartment, and higher three large caregivers to give them 24 hour one to one caregiver support for a very select few who really require it. Much cheaper and therapeutic than sending them to a place full of often dangerous and very disordered individuals who all feed the group pathology. There is little therapeutic value in more than six weeks of hospital care. It would be much cheaper and better than having them in the state hospital.
Many of the severely mentally ill, can compensate though and be more responsible and independent, but currently, they are in and out of the hospital in 3 days. After being stabilized, many can manage a shelter environment and maybe even get a job or perhaps participate in supervised job setting so they make some money and partially support themselves. Also, the hospital could work to connect them with family members or friends, who might lend a hand. Some foster care can work to make things cheaper for the taxpayers. The government should step away from funding more than outpatient mental health care clinics and get out of the business of long-term outpatient commitment which is impractical to administer. Make the system simple but provide a few services well.
We need to focus on expectations of them to be more personally responsible for the obvious health problems, and more socially and occupationally conforming. We are expending money to help this segment of the population, and we should have expectations of them like being lawful in their behavior, not violating no camping laws. Let’s stop excluding them and accept them but at the same time hold them accountable to reasonable social norms.
Society has vastly underestimated the death associated with addiction. It is indeed a war. It takes a tremendous amount of willpower to overcome addiction. We should never incentivize it, enable it (as in needle handouts), or validate it being “normal”. It is a scourge that runs through communities like an infectious disease, often killing the most vulnerable, or maiming them, sometimes for life.
I will never vote for anyone who supported the corrupt housing first movement. Very sloppy thinking. Nor for anyone who supports giving needles to addicts or anyone who supported decriminalizing narcotic possession. When you make those kinds of errors you need to step down and find something else to do.