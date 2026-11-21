It is a calculated, predatory attack designed to destroy someone’s reputation, credibility, relationships, and livelihood without having the courage to confront them directly.

The playbook is as old as human nature, and every step is deliberate:

1. INVENT A NARRATIVE: Manufacture a sensationalized version of events that paints the target as the villain.

2. REPEAT THE LIE: Spread it relentlessly until repetition is mistaken for truth.

3. WEAPONIZE MORALITY: Portray the target as dangerous, unstable, unethical, or otherwise unworthy of being heard.

4. DISARM THE VICTIM: Turn any attempt to defend themselves into supposed evidence of guilt. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

5. HIDE BEHIND PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY: Disguise character assassination as innocent questions, personal opinions, or manufactured concern.

WHY IT IS SO DESTRUCTIVE:

DELIBERATE HARM: Destroying someone’s reputation, relationships, and professional opportunities is the objective.

COWARDLY ASYMMETRY: Attack behind closed doors, where the target cannot see the accusations or adequately defend themselves.

MANUFACTURED REALITY: Replace facts with fiction until people forget to question the narrative.

MOB MENTALITY: Recruit others to spread the poison, often without their realizing they’re being manipulated.

PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE: Inflict stress, isolation, humiliation, and emotional distress.

Let’s be clear: Disagreement is not a smear campaign. Criticism is not character assassination.

But deliberately manufacturing lies, recruiting others to destroy someone’s reputation, and then pretending to be the victim when confronted isn’t activism, accountability, or courage.

IT’S CHARACTER ASSASSINATION. IT’S REPUTATIONAL TERRORISM. AND IT’S THE PLAYBOOK OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT WIN AN ARGUMENT WITH FACTS, SO THEY RESORT TO DESTROYING THE PERSON MAKING IT.

https://portlanddsa.org/brian-owendoffs-one-big-club-you-aint-in-it/