Forty percent of Portland residents are now considering fleeing the city — a staggering warning sign of deepening economic and civic collapse.

A new survey conducted by Portland-based DHM Research for The Oregonian/OregonLive found that frustration with the direction of the region has reached a dangerous tipping point. Among 600 registered voters surveyed across the three-county metro area, 36% said they are considering leaving within the next five years. Inside Portland itself, that number surges to 41%.

Even more alarming: many of those residents are not simply thinking about relocating to another Oregon community — they are preparing to abandon the state entirely. Nearly 60% of metro-area respondents considering a move said they would likely leave Oregon altogether.

This is no longer a marginal concern or isolated dissatisfaction. It is the early-stage warning signal of a region losing confidence in its own future.

DHM Research president Michelle Neiss acknowledged the breadth of the frustration, noting that “it’s not a small number of people who at least toy with the idea” of leaving. While she cautioned against assuming everyone considering a move will ultimately go through with it, the underlying message of the data is unmistakable: faith in Portland and Oregon’s trajectory is eroding rapidly.

That collapse in confidence is also showing up in economic sentiment. Portland now ranks as the most pessimistic major metro area in America for economic outlook, according to the Metropolitan Consumer Sentiment Index produced by American City Business Journals and Morning Consult. Consumer confidence continues deteriorating as residents face rising costs, worsening public services, declining livability, and growing fears about the future.

If Oregon continues pursuing policies that drive it toward becoming one of the highest-tax jurisdictions in the country, the consequences will not be “equity” or broad prosperity. The likely result is a destructive cycle of capital flight, shrinking private investment, slowing job creation, and long-term economic decline.

History shows what happens when governments overburden productive industries, entrepreneurs, and high earners while failing to control spending or restore public confidence: businesses relocate, taxpayers leave, innovation dries up, and the economic foundation weakens year after year.

Portland is now approaching that inflection point.

The danger is not merely population loss. It is the gradual hollowing-out of the tax base, the departure of employers and skilled workers, declining competitiveness, and a downward spiral in which fewer productive residents are left carrying an ever-growing financial burden.

Oregon still has time to reverse course. But if policymakers continue treating wealth creation and investment as targets for punishment rather than engines of prosperity, the state risks learning a harsh economic reality: confiscatory tax policy does not produce compassion or stability — it accelerates decline.

https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2026/05/40-plus-of-portland-residents-are-considering-moving-heres-why.html