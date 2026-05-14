Brian Owendoff

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
2dEdited

As Tina Turner might have asked: “What’s Socialism have to do with it?”

On a more serious note, one would think this augurs well for a change of government (conservative governor, city and county councilors up for election)

Hopefully the 40% don’t move out before November. And that the 40% who are considering leaving — vote in May. The May vote may help send a message to the city and county councilors: like visions of guillotines in this our Portland Reign of Terror.

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Veronica's avatar
Veronica
2dEdited

As a former Californian who still keeps an earthquake kit in their car , I’m already preparing to leave. California healthcare licenses = check! Prepping our home to possibly be sold = check! I believe that if we continue to vote for the DSA and status quo Democrats this November, it will be the last straw for those of us ready to go. These aren’t empty threats but hard choices by those who tried to fight for this once beautiful city with the hopes of recovery. California has its own problems but if I’m going down with the ship, I will do it back in California near family.

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